From Flag Half-mast To Gun Carriage, Royal Traditions Observed After Prince Philip's Death

The death of the British Royal, Prince Philip Queen Elizabeth II's husband, will see the Royal family and other prominent figures to halt state affairs and adhere to protocols and traditions as Queen Elizabeth II as per tradition entered an eight-day period of mourning. The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing would otherwise require the Queen not to carry out any royal duties and put affairs of the state on hold but she has decided to return to her duties. The Royals, however, will observe at least 30 days of mourning after Philip’s ceremonial funeral is held at St George’s Chapel, grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday, 3 pm with a limited number of attendees [approximately 30] due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh was a distinguished @RoyalNavy officer and a veteran of the Second World War. He enjoyed a close relationship with the Armed Forces and remains an inspiration to today’s sailors, marines, soldiers and air personnel. pic.twitter.com/Hxpskom5O0 — Ministry of Defence ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ (@DefenceHQ) April 11, 2021

Prince Philip’s funeral plans have been scaled down to pandemic guidance and the ceremonial traditions such as music, hymns, choir, or burglar will not be there. Although the monarch’s wish to put him in Land Rover and send him up to Windsor is being planned by the Royals as it was his ‘special request’. As Britain observes the passing of its longest-serving consort at the age of 99, here are some of the Royal traditions and ceremonial royal calendar events that will be marked.

The Duke had a number of Commonwealth appointments over the course of his life, including with @thecgf, @THE_RASC and the Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League.



HRH also had military affiliations in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobagoâž¡ï¸https://t.co/etp3I69V2t pic.twitter.com/5CVSX3g3Ms — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 13, 2021

Black funeral outfits

The members of the British royal family will be seen in black mourning outfits to express grief for the loss of late Prince even as they travel overseas. A framed plaque with the royal family’s statement that announced the Duke of Edinburgh’s death to the public was also hung outside as a part of the tradition. Brits left bouquets of flowers, notes outside the Buckingham Palace in London. The black outfit protocol was first introduced by after Elizabeth was without any black mourning clothes during her trip to Kenya when her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952.

Flags at half-mast

Britain follows the tradition of lowering of flags which is, at the time of passing of a Royal ”subject to special commands from Her Majesty in each case," according to the National Association of Civic Officers in the UK. Flags will be flown to half-mast to honour the service of Prince Philip as a formal announcement of his death is made. Flags will flow at half-mast until 08.00 am next day of Prince’s state funeral.

As a mark of respect, all flags at our stations will be flown at half-mast until the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh next Saturday. pic.twitter.com/lOcdVEaGLL — National Coastwatch Institution (@Nat_Coastwatch) April 11, 2021

Lying in state tradition

Members of the public can pass the coffin of late Prince Philip to pay their respects for at least three days ahead of the official state funeral. The ceremony of lying in the state has taken place in Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament and dates back to the tie of Queen Mary and Sir Winston Churchill. Queen Elizabeth II’s mother who died on 30 March 2002 was also laid at state ahead of her funeral on 9 April 2002.

Gun carriage

The State funeral of a monarch is marked by a gun carriage procession that transports the coffin across several locations as citizens mourn the loss. The carriage is accompanied by a procession of military bands and detachments along with mourners, and well-wishers. "A military procession carrying the coffin to Westminster Hall, a period of lying in state, and a service at Westminster Abbey or St Paul's Cathedral,” according to a 2013 House of Commons document. Although this tradition might be omitted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We pay tribute to His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh for his life of service and all he did to represent the United Kingdom across the Commonwealth and around the world. pic.twitter.com/QaxPPf6hvA — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) April 10, 2021

Hat for women

Royal family women will follow the traditional protocol of wearing a hat or a fascinator as a display of respect to the deceased. This tradition was preferred by Queen Elizabeth. Men, meanwhile, will be expected to be attired in black suits. The gatherers are required to dress up before the mourning bands start the hymns and music, another part of tradition within the Royal Family.

