'He Is Putin': Joe Biden's Epic Reply On Why Sanctions Haven't Changed Russia's Behaviour

The United States President Joe Biden wrapped three days of the G7 (Group of Seven) summit in Cornwall, which he termed as "an extraordinarily collaborative and productive" during the presser on Sunday (June 13). He said that there was "genuine enthusiasm" for his engagement. During his maiden overseas trip as US President, Biden addressed global issues like Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, climate change and also called out China's nonmarket policies and "human rights abuses".

'He's Vladimir Putin'

During the press conference, Biden was asked that sanctions have not changed Russia's behaviour and what should the US do, to which Biden replied with a laugh — "He's Vladimir Putin". Biden said that there is no guarantee that you can change "someone's behaviour". He added that "autocrats have a lot of power" and do not answer to the public. He also added that Russia "has its own dilemmas."

Further in his address, Biden said that he agrees with Vladimir Putin, who said that US-Russia relations are at an all-time low point. He also said that he wants "better relations with Russia" and does not want conflicts. Looking forward to the much-anticipated meet with Putin that is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva, Biden said he will be straightforward about his concerns. Previously, US officials said that one-on-one meeting would test whether the two men could develop a constructive relationship even as Biden was poised to rebuke Putin for a range of rights abuses and election interference.

G7 leaders have agreed on a shared vision to #BuildBackBetter for:



📈 economic recovery and jobs

🤝 free and fair trade

💉 protection of global health

🌳 climate and environment

👩 gender equality

🌍 global responsibility and international actionhttps://t.co/weGcoJlvd2#G7UK pic.twitter.com/pyaj1pa9S5 — G7 UK (@G7) June 13, 2021

'America's back in the business'

“America's back in the business of leading the world alongside nations who share our most deeply held values," Biden said before leaving Cornwall to visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. "I think we’ve made progress in reestablishing American credibility among our closest friends." Biden currently is on an eight-day visit to Europe. As he concluded the G7 meet, next he will attend his first NATO summit as president and finally, will meet Putin in Geneva.

