Here's The Adorable Nickname Late Prince Philip Used For Queen Elizabeth

UK's Queen Elizabeth II bade farewell to Prince Philip at a funeral ceremony on April 17 that honoured his lifetime of service to the nation and the crown. The funeral was scaled down as only 30 mourners were allowed to attend due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Dressed in black and with her head bowed in prayer, the Queen sat alone at the funeral service and said goodbye as her husband of 73 years was lowered into the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel.

The service was a family occasion that recognised Duke of Edinburgh's military associations and included some unique personal touches. The coffin was draped in his personal standard that also featured his Admiral of the Fleet naval cap and sword. The Queen herself chose flowers for the wreath that was placed on the coffin along with a handwritten card "in loving memory" of the Duke. The note was reportedly signed 'Lillibet', a childhood nickname that Philip was the last person to still use with her.

The nickname 'Lillibet' was given to the Queen when she was young by close family members because she couldn’t pronounce her own name Elizabeth. Apart from 'Lillibet', there's another adorable nickname that was given to Queen by none other than her husband. Prince Philip, who married Elizabeth in 1947, affectionately referred to her as "cabbage". It was revealed in the 2006 movie The Queen when Philip in the film tells his wife to "move over, cabbage". It turned out to be true when biographer Robert Lacey confirmed it to The Sunday Times in 2006. She said that she has heard that is how Philip sometimes "referred to her".

Owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public mainly heeded the advice and stayed away from Windsor during Prince Philip's funeral. The entire royal procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of the castle, a 950-year-old royal residence 20 miles (30 kilometers) west of London, but was shown live on television. Total 30 Royal members were allowed to attend and several key members were forced to miss the service including Prince George, Meghan Markle and Sarah, Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie.

