In Viral Survival Battle Between Liz Truss & Lettuce, Lettuce Outlasts UK Prime Minister

As Liz Truss resigned as the British Prime Minister in just 44 days on Thursday, October 20, a popular live stream on social media has proved truimphant. It's sought to test who lasts longer, Truss or a lettuce. With the video now becoming a global joke, the live stream has been playing since October 14, predicting that Truss would not last for too many days at office.

'Will Liz Truss still be the British PM within the 10 day shelf-life of a lettuce?' was the challenge, which has now become a reality with her resignation from PM office moments ago, making the lettuce victorious. The support for her also seemed to wither, as fast as a bowl of lettuce.

As one can see in this image, even as Truss has now already stepped down as the PM, the lettuce, even though not very fresh and green, continues to survive without rotting.

Image credit: Daily Star

Liz Truss resigns as British PM

After 44 days at office, Truss has now resigned as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. This comes after a series of MPs resigning under her leadership.

In her address, Truss said, "I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about paying bills. Putin's war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. Our country has been held back for too long by economic grief. I was elected by the conservative party with the mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills, along with cutting national insurance. We set our vision for low tax high grief economy, that would take advantage of the freedom of BREXIT. I recognise now, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the conservative party. I have therefore spoken to his Majesty, The King, to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the conservative party."

The outgoing PM added, "This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 committee. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans, to maintain our country's economic stability, and national security. I will remain the PM until a successor has been chosen. Thank you."