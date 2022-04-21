'India-Russia Relationship Historically Very Different Than UK-Russia': PM Boris Johnson

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to criticise India and Russia's relationship in the wake of the Ukraine invasion. He said that historically India & Russia have had a very different relationship as compared to what the UK has had with Russia over the last couple of decades. The British PM further said that India has already taken a stand over Ukraine as it has strongly condemned the Bucha genocide and that he would raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of Johnson's visit, his office also confirmed via sources that he would not lecture India on the Russia-Ukraine matter.

The British Prime Minister's remark came during his two-day India visit which focuses on strengthening the economic relations between both the countries. He asserted that the UK is hoping to complete another free trade agreement with India by autumn. As India abstained from voting in the UN against Russia over atrocities in Ukraine, major western countries had expressed their concerns and urged India to take a stand. India has held firm on its stand in seeking peace and encouraging diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict.

Boris Johnson On India-Russia Relationship

"They have already raised Ukraine, as you can imagine with Prime Minister Modi. If you look at what the Indians have said, they were very strong in their condemnation of the atrocities in Bucha. As I think everybody understands, India and Russia have historically very different a relationship, perhaps, than Russia and the UK have had over the last couple of decades. We have to reflect that reality, but clearly I'll be talking about it to Narendra Modi", said the British PM.

Well, they've already raised Ukraine, as you can imagine with Prime Minister Modi. And actually, if you look at what the Indians have said, they were very strong in their condemnation of the atrocities in Bucha: British PM Boris Johnson in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/thbJv4x1fw — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

He also said there's an opportunity for both countries to deepen their security and defence partnership. The UK is making an Indo-Pacific tilt in its integrated review of our national defence and security strategy, he added.

Boris Johnson will be announcing major agreements concerning India-UK trade worth around £1 billion (over Rs 9,957.87 crore), the UK government informed in a statement. During his visit to India, the British Prime Minister is expected to strengthen trade relations between the two countries in terms of investment and technology partnership.

UK PM Boris Johnson's visit to India

During this two-day visit to the country, Johnson will remain in Gujarat on April 21 and will also visit a new factory being inaugurated by a top British firm in Gujarat, as well as a biotechnology university working in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh. On day two, the UK PM will go to New Delhi and use his visit to drive progress in negotiations on the landmark UK-India free trade agreement.

During this while, he will also hold major talks with PM Modi on the ongoing situation in Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

