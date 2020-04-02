Novelist Jeffrey Archer Posts Pic Of His Second Granddaughter, Netizens All Hearts

Acclaimed novelist Jefferey Archer took to his official twitter handle to share an adorable picture of his 3 days old granddaughter Sofia and the internet poured in a slew of comments wishing the two a healthy and happy life. He wrote in the caption saying that in terrible times when the coronavirus pandemic has hit the world, the birth of his granddaughter has been a ray of hope, and a bundle of joy for the entire family.

In these terrible times, the birth of Sofia has been a joy for the family - my second granddaughter, just 3 days old! pic.twitter.com/y66Ua2enYr — Jeffrey Archer (@Jeffrey_Archer) April 1, 2020

Fans send best wishes

The tweet amassed over 3.2k likes and was shared 70 times as fans and well-wishers congratulated the writer. “Congratulations, I bet you cannot wait to give her a cuddle”, wrote a user. “Beautiful she is”, wrote a second. “What great news. Heartiest congratulations. May the sails of your family ship stay filled with winds of happiness. Cheers” wrote the author Harinder Sikka. “Heartiest Congratulations! “May Sofia brings good omen and wipes out Corona Virus with her charm”, wrote another one. The toddler in the picture could be seen looking in the camera confused while Jeffrey sat on the couch posing with her. Jeffrey Archer has two sons and his first granddaughter Vivien arrived in November 2017, followed by two grandsons.

Read: France Reports 509 More Coronavirus Deaths, Highest Single-day Toll

Read: Coronavirus Crisis: Portugal Gives Full Citizenship Rights To Migrants

welcom baby💕💕💕💕 — A Priyadhaarshini (@priyadhaarshini) April 1, 2020

Wow, she is camera conscious. Congratulations to family. Take care. — Himanshu Srivastava/हिमाँशु श्रीवास्तव (@Leohimanshu) April 2, 2020

Congratulations and thanks for sharing such positive news with us all! — MahmoodRJ (@MahmoodJessa) April 1, 2020

She’s beautiful — cabgirle (@cabgirle) April 1, 2020

Congratulations🎉🎊 — JIGAR AZHAR (@AzharJigar) April 1, 2020

Bless her 💕 — Shobha (@Shobha87767560) April 1, 2020

Look at those eyes! So conscious of her surroundings. — Sunayana Panda (@SunayanaPanda) April 1, 2020

Congratulations , She's soooooo cute. — Rajesh gupta (@raj_2109) April 1, 2020

Great news , but lovely to see the open eyes of the young one , usually 3 days old child sleeps on — Sushil Goyal (@Sushilg55) April 1, 2020

And she can already sense the camera! Lots of love to the bundle of joy. Take good care of her. — Sanjeev Malhotra (@sanmal09) April 1, 2020

Read: Heartbreak Over 13-year-old's Coronavirus Death

Read: Six-week-old Baby Dies Of Coronavirus In US