Novelist Jeffrey Archer Posts Pic Of His Second Granddaughter, Netizens All Hearts

Acclaimed novelist Jefferey Archer took to his official twitter handle to share an adorable picture of his 3 days old granddaughter Sofia and the internet poured in a slew of comments wishing the two a healthy and happy life. He wrote in the caption saying that in terrible times when the coronavirus pandemic has hit the world, the birth of his granddaughter has been a ray of hope, and a bundle of joy for the entire family.
In these terrible times, the birth of Sofia has been a joy for the family - my second granddaughter, just 3 days old! pic.twitter.com/y66Ua2enYr— Jeffrey Archer (@Jeffrey_Archer) April 1, 2020
The tweet amassed over 3.2k likes and was shared 70 times as fans and well-wishers congratulated the writer. “Congratulations, I bet you cannot wait to give her a cuddle”, wrote a user. “Beautiful she is”, wrote a second. “What great news. Heartiest congratulations. May the sails of your family ship stay filled with winds of happiness. Cheers” wrote the author Harinder Sikka. “Heartiest Congratulations! “May Sofia brings good omen and wipes out Corona Virus with her charm”, wrote another one. The toddler in the picture could be seen looking in the camera confused while Jeffrey sat on the couch posing with her. Jeffrey Archer has two sons and his first granddaughter Vivien arrived in November 2017, followed by two grandsons.
