Jeffrey Epstein And Maxwell's Picture At Queen's Balmoral Cabin Surfaces; See Here

In the latest revelation indicating the depth of connections that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had with the UK royal family, an image has surfaced showing the disgraced financier and former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell sitting arm-in-arm at what appeared to be Queen Elizabeth II’s Balmoral estate. Amid the ongoing sex-trafficking trial of Maxwell, BBC stated that the undated image is believed to have been taken in 1999 when Queen’s son, Prince Andrew reportedly invited the couple to stay at the Scottish estate.

The 59-year-old former British socialite is currently facing charges for allegedly grooming young girls for abuse by Epstein between 1994 and 2004. While Maxwell has denied all charges, her defence lawyers have said that she was used as a ‘pawn’ by her then-lover and business associate, Epstein for his crimes. The disgraced financier, however, was found dead in a New York jail cell. As per the British media outlet, Epstein and Maxwell’s image at Queen’s Balmoral cabin is just one of several pictures pointed out by prosecutors trying to establish that both individuals were basically “partners in crime”.

More new photos released: Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein chilling in the Queen's Balmoral log cabin has been shown at her trial in NYC today, Dec 8. The image (circa 1999, when Prince Andrew hosted Epstein there) The Queen pictured on right at another unspecified occasion. pic.twitter.com/u1tCreDYvq — ✈️ 𝚁𝚘𝚢 𝙳𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚎𝚜 𝙹𝚛✈️ (@chiweethegod) December 8, 2021

Where was the photo found?

As per the report, Epstein and Maxwell’s photo at the cabin was found at the financier’s mansion in Manhattan. At a similar spot, Queen and her family have been pictured and it looks the same Balmoral cabin. It was previously established that the couple had close ties with Queen’s third child, Prince Andrew and the royal had invited both Maxwell and Epstein. At the time, Duke of York had declined to comment.

Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial in the United States has already lasted for eight days and a significant amount of information about the couple’s role in the abuse of young girls is being unearthed. Earlier, one of the accusers has testified in New York City federal court on Tuesday that she once saw photos of former British socialite “nude and pregnant” in convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s home. As per Sputnik report, the alleged victim of Epstein’s sexual abuses, identified with pseudonym ‘Carolyn’, testified that she was only 14 when the disgraced financier and his alleged “madam” or “pimp” started abusing her at his Palm Beach residence in Florida.

(IMAGE: AP)