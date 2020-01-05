Jeremy Clarkson's Comments On Australian Bushfires Prompts Angry Reactions

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson was recently berated for the comments he made in relation to the Australian bushfires that has claimed 23 lives. According to reports, Clarkson said that probably god did not want people to live in Australia for a while and in order to forget about it, he set Australia on fire. Clarkson further said that Australia was created by God to house some of the most ridiculous creatures such as flightless birds etc.

Clarkson also said that it was being said that the wildfires were being caused due to instances of global warming, adding that videos of the fires suggest a biblical reason for the raging wildfires. He went on to say that such things are bound to happen again in Australia.

Jeremy Clarkson's point of view in his article prompted some angry reactions on social media platform Twitter. One person said that why was anyone even asking the former presenter to write an article in relation to the wildfires, adding that Clarkson did not offer any useful insight in his article.

Why is anyone requesting Jeremy Clarkson write a Column about the Australian bush fires? He can’t, and doesn’t, offer any substance or wisdom regarding the situation. A disgusting & monumental failure to be funny at the complete wrong time. Do you really have no compassion? Moron — Jimmy. (@ImJimmyMcCallum) January 4, 2020

Another person berated the presenter, adding that he did not have any sensitivity towards the dire situation in Australia.

I can't believe the poor taste and lack of empathy from @JeremyClarkson in regards to the Australian bush fires. I've been a fan of his for donkeys years but this is below him and ruins @thegrandtour for me #AustraliaBurning #PrayForAustralia — Vander (@VanderDB9) January 4, 2020

Someone said that Clarkson should be ashamed of whatever he has written in his article.

@JeremyClarkson I will never read or watch anything of yours again. You are despicable and should be ashamed. People are losing their towns, home and lives in these fires and you make fun of it? Shame on you — Leila Timol (@leila_timol) January 4, 2020

Authorities begin assessment

Authorities in Australia began damage assessment as it experienced relief from the raging bushfires earlier on December 5. On December 4, temperatures soared and strong winds fanned fires in New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia leading to a dangerous fire flaring up in southeastern part of Australia. The bushfires forced thousands to flee and brought flames to the suburban fringes of Sydney. It also killed one man and four firefighters on December 4.

As the temperature lowered down later on December 5, the intensity of blazes reduced. Authorities have now started accessing damage of the wildfires. Officials from the Rural Fire services instructed the residents and others in the New South Wales (NSW) state town of Eden to leave immediately and head north, in case they did not have a bushfire response plan.

