Jeremy Clarkson's Comments On Australian Bushfires Prompts Angry Reactions

UK News

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson was recently berated for the comments he made in relation to the Australian bushfires that has claimed 23 lives

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jeremy Clarkson

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson was recently berated for the comments he made in relation to the Australian bushfires that has claimed 23 lives. According to reports, Clarkson said that probably god did not want people to live in Australia for a while and in order to forget about it, he set Australia on fire. Clarkson further said that Australia was created by God to house some of the most ridiculous creatures such as flightless birds etc.

Clarkson also said that it was being said that the wildfires were being caused due to instances of global warming, adding that videos of the fires suggest a biblical reason for the raging wildfires. He went on to say that such things are bound to happen again in Australia.

Jeremy Clarkson's point of view in his article prompted some angry reactions on social media platform Twitter. One person said that why was anyone even asking the former presenter to write an article in relation to the wildfires, adding that Clarkson did not offer any useful insight in his article.

Read: Amid Raging Bushfires In Australia, Indian Couple Works Overtime To Help Victims

Another person berated the presenter, adding that he did not have any sensitivity towards the dire situation in Australia.

Read: Australia Bushfire Crisis: PM Sets Up National Bushfire Recovery Agency, Toll Climbs To 24

Someone said that Clarkson should be ashamed of whatever he has written in his article.

Authorities begin assessment

Authorities in Australia began damage assessment as it experienced relief from the raging bushfires earlier on December 5. On December 4, temperatures soared and strong winds fanned fires in New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia leading to a dangerous fire flaring up in southeastern part of Australia. The bushfires forced thousands to flee and brought flames to the suburban fringes of Sydney. It also killed one man and four firefighters on December 4.

As the temperature lowered down later on December 5, the intensity of blazes reduced. Authorities have now started accessing damage of the wildfires. Officials from the Rural Fire services instructed the residents and others in the New South Wales (NSW) state town of Eden to leave immediately and head north, in case they did not have a bushfire response plan.

Read: Australia Bushfire Crisis: PM Scott Morrison Sets Up National Bushfire Recovery Agency, Toll Climbs To 24

Read: US Sends Veteran Firefighters To Battle Australia Wildfires

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
