Jeremy Corbyn Accuses British PM Of Discussing UK Health Service With US

The United Kingdom Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn presented some documents on November 27 which according to him are evidence that Britain's health service was discussed during the trade talks with the United States. Corbyn had accused UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson to table talks related to National Health Service with US President Donald Trump. On Wednesday he handed hundreds of pages of documents to the reporters which are apparently leaked documents from UK-US Trade and Investment groups working together. PM Johnson, however, has repeatedly denied Corbyn's allegations and says Conservatives are 'protecting NHS'.

BREAKING: Now we have evidence that Boris Johnson has put the NHS up for sale. #NotForSale #SaveOurNHShttps://t.co/9oEi5jAqxo — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) November 27, 2019

Our NHS will not be on the table for any trade negotiations.



We’re protecting and strengthening our NHS with more investment and an Australian style, points-based immigration system. pic.twitter.com/E9zu62zjfr — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 27, 2019

Read - Boris Johnson's 'Get Brexit Done' Manifesto Seeks Stronger Ties With India

Key fighting ground in election

Corbyn had time and again brought up the issue of NHS and with general elections right around the corner, the Labour Party leader had 'revealed' the evidence to support his allegations. He also believes that Britain's health services shall be protected from Trump as well as private healthcare companies of America. In fact, hours before actually handing over the 'evidence', Corbyn had announced on Twitter that at 10 am (local time) he would make a major announcement, which now disclosed were the 'proof' of PM Johnson discussing NHS with the US.

We must protect our NHS from Donald Trump and American private healthcare companies.https://t.co/ZCYfwmkAzM — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 27, 2019

Read - British PM Boris Johnson Compares Rival Jeremy Corbyn To Joseph Stalin

The NHS which is much loved by British people has evolved to become the key fighting ground before the elections which were called by UK PM Johnson to break the parliamentary deadlock on Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc. While Labour Party believes that Johnson is selling of their NHS scheme, and will be unable to provide 'proper Brexit', Conservatives leader on the other hand reassures people that he will 'get Brexit done' and NHS is being protected with greater investment.

We will deliver:



✅ Extra funding for the NHS



✅ 50,000 more nurses



✅ 50 million more GP surgery appointments a year pic.twitter.com/5jW7WbKjZI — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 26, 2019

Read - Boris Johnson Dials Trump, Urges Him To Lift Tariffs On Scotch Whisky

Read - UK: Labour Party Agrees To Boris Johnson's Call For December Election