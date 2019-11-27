The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jeremy Corbyn Accuses British PM Of Discussing UK Health Service With US

UK News

The UK Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn presented some documents on Nov 27 which according to him are evidence that NHS was discussed in trade talks with US.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
jeremy corbyn

The United Kingdom Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn presented some documents on November 27 which according to him are evidence that Britain's health service was discussed during the trade talks with the United States. Corbyn had accused UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson to table talks related to National Health Service with US President Donald Trump. On Wednesday he handed hundreds of pages of documents to the reporters which are apparently leaked documents from UK-US Trade and Investment groups working together. PM Johnson, however, has repeatedly denied Corbyn's allegations and says Conservatives are 'protecting NHS'. 

Read - Boris Johnson's 'Get Brexit Done' Manifesto Seeks Stronger Ties With India

Key fighting ground in election

Corbyn had time and again brought up the issue of NHS and with general elections right around the corner, the Labour Party leader had 'revealed' the evidence to support his allegations. He also believes that Britain's health services shall be protected from Trump as well as private healthcare companies of America. In fact, hours before actually handing over the 'evidence', Corbyn had announced on Twitter that at 10 am (local time) he would make a major announcement, which now disclosed were the 'proof' of PM Johnson discussing NHS with the US. 

Read - British PM Boris Johnson Compares Rival Jeremy Corbyn To Joseph Stalin

The NHS which is much loved by British people has evolved to become the key fighting ground before the elections which were called by UK PM Johnson to break the parliamentary deadlock on Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc. While Labour Party believes that Johnson is selling of their NHS scheme, and will be unable to provide 'proper Brexit', Conservatives leader on the other hand reassures people that he will 'get Brexit done' and NHS is being protected with greater investment. 

Read - Boris Johnson Dials Trump, Urges Him To Lift Tariffs On Scotch Whisky

Read - UK: Labour Party Agrees To Boris Johnson's Call For December Election

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG