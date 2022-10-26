Just Stop Oil Activists On Vandalism Spree, Spray-paint HQ Of Climate Sceptic Think Tank

In the United Kingdom, a protester was detained after Just Stop Oil supporters painted the downtown London headquarters of a climate sceptic think tank with orange colour. According to a report from the Express, a road was closed by Just Stop Oil protesters, who have painted the London headquarters of the fossil fuel lobbyists who supported Liz Truss. The campaign group's climate activists blocked the traffic by sitting on the road and attacked the Global Warming Policy Foundation building in Westminster, Sky News reported.

Further, it is pertinent to mention that the anti-fossil fuel activists' demonstration on Tuesday follows a series of antics that included protesters attaching themselves to the lobby floor of Parliament this week with adhesive and tossing cake on the waxworks of King Charles III.

The organisation, Just Stop Oil, has urged the government to stop issuing new oil and gas licenses and permits.

On social media, Just Stop Oil shared a video of the demonstration outside 55 Tufton Street, a townhouse that is known to contain a number of think tanks focused on climate change and Brexit. In a video, an individual from Just Stop Oil can be seen casually passing the building while carrying a can of orange paint, which he then uses to liberally coat the facade.

After the incident, a representative for Just Stop Oil said, “We're on the streets of London because politics is broken. It was broken here in Tufton Street by shady, opaquely funded lobbyists who now stalk the corridors of power, thanks to Liz Truss," Sky News reported. He added, “Liz Truss's toxic pro-oil policies helped end her career and unless we ditch them, they'll finish us off too. We cannot afford new oil and gas."

Following reports that protestors were spraying a property with paint on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police stated that officers were dispatched to Tufton Street soon after 11:10 am (local time). On suspicion of causing criminal damage, one individual was detained.

Since the group's campaign started three weeks ago, as per the Just Stop Oil, overall, 576 arrests have taken place.

This incident came after four people were detained for throwing a chocolate cake into a wax replica of the King at Madame Tussauds in London. According to the Express report, just after 10.30 a.m. (local time) on Monday, the Just Stop Oil activists entered the site after purchasing tickets, crossed the barrier, and proceeded to cover the model with cake. They were requesting the UK government to prohibit the issuance of any new oil and gas permits or licenses.

In recent weeks, Just Stop Oil has been criticised for their dubious tactics when they splashed tomato soup over a painting of sunflowers by Vincent van Gogh that was on display at the National Gallery this month.

