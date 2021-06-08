Last Updated:

Kamala Harris Hands Out Cookies With Her Face On Them On D-Day; Netizens Not Impressed

The cookies were provided by Cupcake Dreams, a black-owned business in Washington, DC to Kamala Harris, who distributed them to press staff on Air Force 2.

Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris has been handing out frosted cookies in her likeness to reporters as she made an OTR visit to the back of the Air Force Two on D-Day. The photo of the cookies that have now gone viral was shared by the USA Today reporter Courtney Subramanian which could be seen styled after the vice president's official White House portrait. The move triggered the Conservatives and the republican supporters who pointed out that it was strange of Harris and "possibly narcissistic" to distribute the cookies modelled in her own likeness. A huge backlash shortly followed on Twitter. 

"As a former Military Aide during the Clinton administration, I never even imagined this level of narcissism,” a former California congressional candidate Buzz Patterson lambasted on Twitter. "And, all on your tax dollars America! Democrats, even you can’t be cool with this.”

It, however, remains uncertain if the taxpayer dollars were utilized in the manufacture of the Kamala Harris cookies, but one on Twitter pointed out that the cookies were provided by Cupcake Dreams, a black-owned business in Washington, DC. The cookies were given to Harris as a gift, who later distributed them to the press staff. 

The US Vice President was also reportedly heckled by the protesters as she arrived at a Guatemalan airport. They flashed the banners telling her to go home. “Kamala mind your own business” read one signpost, another read “Kamala go home,” “Kamala, Trump won” and “no constitutional reforms, Guatemala is pro-life” among many others as can be seen in the footages shot by Floridian Press. 

The US Vice President had arrived to hold a meeting with the Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei about the border immigrant crisis, who repeatedly said in the press, was worsened by the Biden administration. Protesters surrounded Harris’ motorcade as they flashed yet another  billboard that read “Kamala Stop Funding Criminals #FueraDeGuatemala.” 

Giammattei slams Biden administration for the border crisis

Giammattei, in a CBS News interview Sunday said that he and US Vice President were not “on the same side of the coin” as he denounced the Biden administration for flaring the migrant numbers on the border. “We asked the United States government to send more of a clear message to prevent more people from leaving,” Giammatte said in live remarks.

He further condemned Biden’s policies saying that when elected, Biden had repeatedly claimed “We’re going to reunite families, we’re going to reunite children,” and the migrant influx at the border spiked with coyotes organizing groups of children to be taken to the US. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump had stopped the asylum-seeker caravans from Central America under the strict “Remain in Mexico” policy as he also cut the foreign aid at one point to the regional governments. 

