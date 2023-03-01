Kate Middleton Defeats Prince William In Virtual Spin Bike Contest In South Wales

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton defeated Prince of Wales William in an exercise bike race on Tuesday as per multiple media reports. The prince and princess of Wales had participated in a spin class at the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot during their visit to South Wales. The UK royal couple started a virtual endurance spin race in the Italian Dolomites which soon turned into a face-off-like competition between the two. Despite wearing high-heeled boots, the 41-year-old Kate won the race.

Taking to Twitter, The prince and princess of Wales wrote: "The race is on here in Aberavon on the eve of #StDavidsDay! 🚲" The official account on Twitter also shared a picture of the couple competing.

The race is on here in Aberavon on the eve of #StDavidsDay! 🚲



Mae’r ras wedi dechrau yma yn Aberafan ar y diwrnod cyn #StDavidsDay! 🚲 pic.twitter.com/MzLUnudsvn — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2023

Kate beats Prince William in a cycle race

The challenge for the UK royal couple was to asses who could cycle the farthest in 45 seconds while riding uphill in the Italian mountains. After Kate won the competition, she was awarded a small trophy from the Tour de Aberavon, and the distance she won was not revealed by them. They took part in the cycle race during a day of engagements in South Wales ahead of St David’s Day, as per the Twitter post. Kate Middleton and Prince William also met the members of the Aberavon Swimming Club who have been practicing and training in the 25-metre pool.

They then took a tour of the sports hall and greeted children from Tywyn Primary School who were taking part in a range of indoor sports, including athletics and gymnastics. The Welsh professional athletes, including Harrison Walsh and Hannah Brier, also joined the session. One of the children named Rafael Vazquez, from Swansea, gave a set of Welsh leotards for the royal couple's children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. The seven years old kid's mother said: "It was wonderful to meet them. They are so genuine people and have a real interest in the community, children, and sport."



