Kate Middleton To Ditch 'tiara' At King Charles' Coronation? Know What She Plans To Wear

As King Charles III's coronation is scheduled for May 6, rumours are rife that the Princess of Wales could break from family tradition and will ditch the tiara for a flower one. There has been confusion among the senior Royals about whether at the Coronation, the women will wear tiaras before the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey when they enter the church. At Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, as well as King George VI's Coronation, the senior royals were seen wearing tiaras. Duchess of Wales, 41, has long favoured the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, but at Charles' coordination, she will be seen wearing a floral arrangement, instead, UK's The Times newspaper confirmed.

“The sight of the Princess of Wales in a floral crown will set a particular tone, showing the King’s reverence for nature and his passion for flowers," UK's Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith was quoted as saying by the paper. “It seems like an especially egalitarian touch as well. As the wife of the future king, she will be setting an example for the other women in the congregation, who might find it awkward to even think of wearing tiaras," she added.

'Kate is a true Princess': Royal and fashion expert

Kate, who will likely be seen donning colourful petals and leaves on the floral headdress during Charles' coordination, has worn the tiara on just a handful of occasions. Many experts claim that not seeing Kate in tiara “will be disappointing” for the royal fans as the ceremony will witness "pomp and show" as never before.

With just a few days until the first #Coronation for almost 70 years, we’re sharing an iconic image of Queen Elizabeth II taken on her Coronation Day, 2 June 1953. The young Queen is wearing an embroidered & beaded dress by Norman Hartnell and her purple velvet Coronation Robe. pic.twitter.com/vS4qcL8GCO — Royal Collection Trust (@RCT) May 1, 2023

"Kate is a true Princess and whenever she wears a tiara she looks even more so. Historically, at Coronations the order of the day is most definitely ball gowns and tiaras," Royal and fashion expert Miranda Holder commented. “The royal ladies in attendance would be fully dressed up to the nines in gowns, tiaras and other regal regalia, but this time things might be a little different," she further added. "It is believed that King Charles is planning a bit of a pared-back Coronation ceremony, so with this in mind, which jewels are we going to get to see? My money is on sadly, none," the expert further said.

While it is confirmed that Kate will not wear the tiara, it is speculated that she may surprise her fans at the reception the night before. Kate was seen with a tiara during the first state visit of the South African leader since 2010, which was hosted by King Charles as monarch.

We are excited to share the Liturgy from the Coronation Rite of HM King Charles III.



Authorised by Archbishop @JustinWelby, the Liturgy outlines the order of the Coronation service, and explanations behind key elements.



Read at https://t.co/AMorQz9eLa.

#Coronation — The Church of England (@churchofengland) April 29, 2023

In an earlier statement, Royal historian Jessica Storoschuk told Page Six that Kate might as well be seen wearing a coronet instead of a tiara.“Given that Charles is aiming for a modern coronation, it would make sense that he would choose a formal day dress code, which does not include tiaras.” Storoschuk noted that Brits “could see Kate wearing a coronet, simply as a future queen.”