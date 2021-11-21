Last Updated:

Kate Middleton, William Seeking 'forward-thinking' Recruits To Work At Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton, William are looking for a “highly motivated” finance professional with “robust technical skills” to assist and deputise for the Head of Finance.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Kate Middleton

IMAGE: PrinceofWales/Website


The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are looking for a “forward-thinking” professional to join their Royal Foundation. According to a LinkedIn post, the Royal couple said that they are looking for a “highly motivated” finance professional with “robust technical skills” to assist and deputise for the Head of Finance. The job advertisement said the candidate will "take ownership of the operational aspects" including financial accounting, management and statutory reporting along with finance business partnering.

“We are looking for a highly motivated and forward-thinking finance professional with robust technical skills to assist and deputise for the Head of Finance in ensuring effective management of the Charity’s finance function during an exciting period,” the post read. 

As per the job details, the Duke and Duchess are expecting the candidate to be fully qualified (ACAACCACIMACIPFA) and have post-qualification experience in the charity, commercial, or public sector. They also said that the candidate must be “analytically-minded” with excellent organisational and project management skills. The Royal couple is looking for someone who is eager to learn, flexible in approach and thrives when thinking and acting proactively. 

“This is a fantastic opportunity for a high calibre finance profession looking to make an impact in the sector and will provide an excellent platform in your career,” the post continued. 

Digital communications officer needed at Kensington Palace 

It is to mention that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports the Duke and Duchess’ charitable endeavours. Their project focuses on conservation, childhood development, mental health and emergency responders. The Royal couple is also looking for a digital communications officer at Kensington Palace. 

The job description read, “This role will be part of a multi-disciplinary team working together to communicate the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The successful candidate will be key in supporting the official social media channels (Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook) of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

(Image: PrinceofWales/Website)

First Published:
