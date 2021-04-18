Kate Middleton's Tribute To Queen Elizabeth And Princess Diana At Prince Philip's Funeral

Kate Middleton attended late Prince Philip's funeral on April 17 at St George's Chapel alongside her husband Prince William. With her choice of meaningful outfit, The Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to not just Philip but also to the Queen and the late Princess Diana by wearing an iconic Japanese pearl necklace that actually belongs to Britain's Queen as per the reports by Hello Magazine. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen in customary black mourning dress as the Royals ditched military uniforms in a notable break with tradition.

Kate was spotted in a long-sleeved black dress with a veiled fascinator and a four-row pearl choker jewellery that featured a diamond clasp. The reports also mentioned that Kate’s matching pearl dropped earrings also belong to the Queen. She previously wore the same piece of jewellery during celebrations of the Queen's 70th wedding anniversary to Prince Philip. The same necklace Princess Diana wore for a state banquet in the Netherlands in 1982. The choice veiled fascinator was also symbolic it was reminiscent of the late Princess of Wales' iconic headpiece she chose for Grace Kelly's funeral.

Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle at age 99 on April 9 and was laid to rest on April 17. The funeral service was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic as there was a limit of 30 mourners at St George's Chapel. More than 730 members of the armed forces took part in funeral proceedings. Due to the restrictions, the Queen was seated alone in the chapel. Members of the public stayed away from Windsor for Prince Philip's funeral, except for a determined few. The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was seen covered with his sword, a wreath of flowers and his Naval cap. The cascade was brought into the inner halls of Windsor from the Queen’s private chapel by the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards. Several key members were forced to miss the service including Prince George and Meghan Markle.

