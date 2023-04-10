King Charles, Church At Loggerheads Over Role Other Faith Will Play At Coronation: Reports

While UK's King Charles is aiming to make his coronation ceremony as diverse as possible, a row has started between him and the Church just four weeks away from the much-anticipated ceremony. King Charles and the Church are at loggerheads about certain demands that have led to the publication of the order of service getting delayed. The disagreement is seemingly about the role that different faiths can play in the constitutional event, according to UK-based outlets.

British monarch intends his coronation ceremony to fully reflect the modern monarchy which is inclusive and has figures of Muslim, Hindu, Jewish and other faith leaders. This has led to a deadlock with church officials, who aren't in agreement with King's demands or how they can be implemented during the ceremony. And so, a clash has erupted between the centuries­-old canon law and King Charles.

As the latter hit an impasse with the Church, the Archbishop of Canterbury and Buckingham Palace released a statement, saying that "details about the Coronation service will be released in due course" as uncertainty loomed over the attendance at the event. UK's Religious affairs commentator Catherine Pepinster was quoted by Britain's Express newspaper as saying that the recent tensions could wreak havoc on the upcoming ceremony.

Indian-origin chef invited at Charles' coronation

While there's a tussle over religious attendees, it is confirmed that an Indian-origin chef, who works with a senior citizens charity in the UK, became the British Empire Medal (BEM) winner and was invited to the coronation. He was sent out a royal invitation for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Coronation ceremony in London next month, Buckingham Palace announced, according to PTI.

Manju Malhi, who has been working as the Resident Chef for the charity Open Age which serves older people in London, was awarded a BEM for services to the community in London. He won it as a part of the COVID-19 pandemic response. He now will join UK's 850 BEM recipients, other community champions and charity representatives who are invited to Charles' coronation scheduled to be held in Westminster Abbey on May 6.

“Manju turned Open Age’s kitchen into a cookery school and restaurant for members and staff, and offered remote cookery classes during COVID-19,” Buckingham Palace statement read. “Manju also leads Open Age’s community Big Local Family Cooking Club. The sessions are fun, interactive and an opportunity for local residents from all backgrounds to come together, make a meal and eat together as a community family,” it added.