King Charles Coronation | All You Need To Know About The Historic Event

Ahead of King Charles' Coronation, one of the biggest events of the year, everything has been decided from dress code to transportation to seating plan. On Saturday, King Charles' official coronation would take place. He immediately ascended the British throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September but the official ceremony would take place on May 6. With Charles, Camilla would also be crowned queen in the ceremony.

Everything you need to know about King Charles Coronation

Before the D day comes, here is what you need to know about the king of England's coronation day:

The big official event

The King and the Queen Consort would be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. The announcement has been shared by Buckingham Palace in October, last year, reported Fox News. The time at which the ceremony would start is around 2:50 pm IST which would be followed by a "much larger in scale" procession back to the Palace, including Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories alongside the Sovereign's Bodyguard and Royal Watermen. Their Majesties would travel from Buckingham Palace in the King's Procession to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which was created for Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate the 60th anniversary of her reign in 2012.



What will be different at Charles' coronation?

Even though the official ceremony of Charles' coronation would continue British tradition, there have been some changes from Elizabeth's coronation in 1953. Charles' ceremony would be shorter than Elizabeth's – roughly an hour long while his mother's was three hours. The palace has revealed that "2,000 guests" would be from the congregation. Whereas, at the time of Elizabeth's ceremony about 8,000 people attended the ceremony decades ago. "It will be shorter and simpler than 1953 but absolutely still on the scale and spectacle befitting of sovereignty, history and tradition," said one of the sources in October, reported by a local UK newspaper.

Is there a bank holiday in view of the coronation?

Last year, the UK government announced that an additional bank holiday will take place to mark the Coronation. The bank holiday will fall on Monday, May 8, following the Coronation ceremony on Saturday, reported The Telegraph. This would be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate. The public would be joining the Big Help Out initiative, in tribute to the King’s many decades of public service. While announcing the bank holiday, Rishi Sunak said: “The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.” Further, added, “I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”

Pubs to stay open longer

On the occasion of King Charles Coronation, Pubs would remain open until 1 a.m. ( local time) over the Coronation bank holiday weekend. This would allow the patriotic revellers to “raise a glass” to King Charles, said the Government. Under this very proposal, pubs, clubs and bars across England and Wales would be open and extend their licensing hours from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. (local time) to mark the King and Queen Consort’s Coronation, reported The Telegraph. The dates on which the licensing hours have been extended are from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7 ( only on the weekend). Under Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003, the Home Secretary has the power to make an order for relaxing hours to mark occasions of “exceptional national significance”.

What role would Prince William and his eldest son have?

The heir to the throne Prince William would be playing an important role in planning the ceremony. He became Prince of Wales last month but he might receive an investiture ceremony the same as his father's back in 1969. Meanwhile, 'Prince William's oldest son, Prince George, has been declared a member of Charles' four Pages of Honour. Camilla also has her own four Pages of Honour for the ceremony. Apart from Prince William's son, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache would also be included in the King's Pages of Honour. Whereas, the Queen Consort's Pages of Honour would be Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes, and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, in addition to her great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot, reported Fox News. ( Note: Page of Honour - it is a ceremonial position in the Royal Household of the Sovereign of the United Kingdom.). George would be the youngest future king to partake in a coronation. Also, William's two other children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would not be having as important of a role as their brother. They would be participating in their grandfather's coronation and likely would sit with the audience. The children of William would be wearing scarlet uniforms and hold a small, ceremonial sword as they make their way to Westminster Abbey.



Is there any change in the dress code?

On May 6, the guests attending the official ceremony would be seen in more casual attires. Women have been instructed to wear "day dress" and men have been prompted to either wear a morning coat, a suit or a military uniform. Members of the House of Lords have been asked to swap their traditional crimson robes for business attire this upcoming Saturday, reported The Telegraph. What one will not see in Charles' coronation is "coronets, or small embellished crowns, which demonstrated their rank". According to Stephen Jones, "The message King Charles will want to send out is a very contemporary one, not one of an imperial ruling family, as it was many years ago. He, more than anybody else, is aware of trying to make the monarchy modern – it’s something he’s been doing his entire life," reported a UK news outlet.



UK Royals guest list

About 2,000 people have received invitations for the monumental day, which includes members of the royal family. Earlier, Buckingham Palace informed that Prince Harry would be attending his father's coronation day, but his wife, Meghan Markle, would remain in California with their two children. "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," said the palace in the statement. Further, the ceremony would be attended by King Carl XVI of Sweden and King Felipe of Spain, the late Prince Philip's cousin, Lady Pamela Hicks. However, no invitation has been sent to Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The crown and its importance

Charles is going to be crowned with the St. Edward Crown on Saturday. In December, the crown has been removed from the Tower of London to make it shine for the much-awaited official ceremony of the United Kingdom. It is to be noted that the crown was first created in 1661 for Charles II, it replaced the previous crown that was melted down in 1649. People would witness Charles swapping the St. Edward Crown for the Imperial State Crown after the ceremony.

Further, Camilla is going to be crowned with Queen Mary's crown, which was worn by Charles' great-grandmother when she was named queen consort in 1910, alongside her husband, King George V. This would be the first time that instead of making something new for the queen consort, an existing crown would be received by Camilla on May 6. According to Fox News, Buckingham Palace has made this very decision on Camilla's crown in the "interests of sustainability and efficiency" which are near and dear to Charles' heart. Apart from being crowned, she would also receive a Queen Consort's Ring, a ruby in a gold setting, which has been worn by Queen Alexandra, Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.



Coronation regalia

Apart from the crowns, both the King and Queen Consort would have other historical heirlooms used throughout their coronation day. These historical heirlooms have been passed down through generations of the British throne. The archbishop is expected to adorn Charles with two armills, which are "bracelets made from gold, champlevé and basse-taille enamel, lined in velvet, and are thought to relate to ancient symbols of knighthood and military leadership," reported Fox News. Sovereign's Orb, which represents power and symbolises the Christian world, would also be held by King Charles. The Sovereign's Ring would be placed on Charles' right hand during the ceremony. The ring is a symbol of kingly dignity and was made for the coronation of King William IV in 1831. Further, in the ceremony, a silver-gilt Coronation Spoon would be the oldest object in use at coronations. This historical heirloom, the spoon, has been first recorded in 1349 among St. Edward’s Regalia in Westminster Abbey and is the only piece of royal goldsmiths’ work to survive from the 12th century. Further, Spurs, which symbolise knighthood, were made in 1661, and the Sword of Offering was made in 1820. The King and Queen Consort would be anointed with the chrism oil, which was consecrated in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and will be animal cruelty-free.



The Transportation

The King and Queen Consort would then travel in the Gold State Coach back to Buckingham Palace following the coronation service. The coach has been seen last during the Pageant of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022. The coach, which was commissioned in 1760 and first used by King George III, has been used at every coronation since that of William IV in 1831, according to the Palace. One would also witness a royal salute followed by three cheers from the assembled service personnel after the King and Queen Consort have reached at Buckingham Palace.



The Invitation

The invitation for the coronation has been designed by Andrew Jamieson, a heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator. Jamieson is a Brother of the Art Workers’ Guild, of which the king is an honorary member, reported UK based The Mirror. Earlier, the palace shared that the featured roles for members of the king and queen’s family are part of a ceremony that "will reflect the monarch’s role today and look toward the future while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry".

