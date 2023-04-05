King Charles’ Coronation Invitation: ‘Queen Camilla’ Is Used For The 1st Time Officially

Buckingham Palace recently unveiled the official invitation to the coronation of King Charles III, which notably referred to his wife as 'Queen Camilla' for the first time. Printed on recycled card, the intricately designed invitation features a border of wildflowers and an illustration of the Green Man from British folklore. The invitation's text reads: "The coronation of their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla." Camilla took on the title of 'Queen Consort' upon the death of her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband's subsequent ascension to the throne.

A source from the royal family recently explained to CNN the reasoning behind the use of the title "Queen Consort" for Camilla during the early months of King Charles III's reign, to differentiate from her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. However, with the coronation approaching, the invitation now refers to Camilla as "Queen Camilla" alongside "King Charles." According to the source, this is the appropriate title, as all former Queen Consorts have been referred to as "Queen" followed by their first name. The palace announced that the invitation will be distributed to 2,000 guests who will attend the service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th.

Prince George will attend the coronation

The palace announced that Prince George, the grandson of King Charles and heir to the throne, will be among eight boys selected to "attend Their Majesties during the Coronation Service," according to a press release. The group will also feature three of Camilla's grandchildren, the release stated. Additionally, Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of the couple on Tuesday. It was taken by British photographer Hugo Burnand at Buckingham Palace last month. Burnand had previously photographed the couple's wedding in 2005.