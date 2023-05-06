King Charles Coronation: Monarch Pays Tribute To Camilla By Including Her In Medal

Ahead of his coronation, King Charles paid tribute to his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, by including her in his Coronation Medal, reported the Daily Mail. The gesture by the UK monarch has been considered as a 'Personal Tribute'. Great Britain’s royal family turns the page to a new chapter on Saturday, May 6 with the coronation of King Charles III — a spectacle that echoes medieval times but features modern flourishes. Britons are ready to witness extravagant celebrations as King Charles III prepares to be coronated. King Charles ascended to the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022.

Coronation Medal - a tribute to Camilla

In the medal, one would witness Camilla appearing behind her husband on the medal which would be awarded to military personnel, emergency workers and civil servants subjected to eligibility criteria. According to the Daily Mail, its design had been shrouded in secrecy. King Charles followed the example of George VI who included Queen Elizabeth on his coronation medal in 1937. According to the UK media outlet, her inclusion in the medal has been considered entirely appropriate given the Queen Consort’s support for King Charles in his work and duties. The silver medal is expected to cost as much as £ 35 million, according to reports. In the medal, The King and Queen Consort appear on one side, with the Sovereign’s personal monogram on the other. She also has undertaken public engagements on behalf of charities and has been holding a number of honorary positions in the armed forces. Further, tens of thousands of medals would be minted and awarded at a later date. The cypher consists of the initials of the monarch’s name, Charles, and the title, Rex, which is Latin for King. The ‘C’ and the ‘R’ appear beneath a representation of the Crown and are surrounded by a laurel wreath. It is to be noted that Coronation medals have been issued for each British monarch since the Coronation of George IV in 1821. Medals have also been issued to commemorate the late Queen’s Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

