King Charles Coronation: When And Where To Watch The Ceremony, Procession And Flypast?

King Charles' Coronation Day is finally here, and Indian spectators are excited about the fact that they can watch Britain's biggest event live sitting at home. The UK monarch would be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry, and solemn religious significance on May 6, Saturday. It is to be noted that he became monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. In the UK, for thousands of years, the kings and queens of England and Britain have been crowned at London's Westminster Abbey in a ceremony that has changed little throughout the centuries. According to the Royal Archives, there have been 38 monarchs crowned at the Abbey. Edward V, one of two young princes believed to have been murdered in the Tower of London in the 15th century, and Edward VIII, who abdicated to marry American divorcee, Wallis Simpson, were not crowned.

When and where to watch King Charles Coronation?

There are plenty of options to watch the regalia-heavy event that serves as a formal confirmation of King Charles' dual role as head of state and titular leader of the Church of England. The spectators in the US have to wake up early to witness the much-awaited event, however, that's not the same case for Indians. For Indian UK royal fans, the coronation ceremony is scheduled to begin at around 3:30 PM Saturday, Indian Standard Time (IST), following a procession from Buckingham Palace. It is set to be shorter than that of his mother 70 years ago, at about two hours long compared to almost four hours. A large procession would depart the Abbey, made up of armed forces from Britain and across the Commonwealth. The king and queen would travel in the gold state coach, which was commissioned in 1760.

Coronation Day schedule, May 6:

3:00 p.m. IST: King Charles and Queen Camilla would walk out of Buckingham Palace for a procession (a little over 1 mile) to head to Westminster Abbey.

3.30 p.m. IST: Coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey (church) by the Archbishop in front of the royals and guests.

4.30 p.m. IST: The King and Queen would travel back to the Palace through a slow procession and would meet the crowd.

6.45 p.m.: The Royals and the King do their usual Royal family balcony wave at the palace and watch the flypast.

Where Indian UK royal fans can watch King Charles' coronation:

Several international TV channels, including ABC News, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC, have been allowed to telecast this event on their different broadcasting platforms. The Royal Family's YouTube Channel would also be streaming live the whole ceremony.