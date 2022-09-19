Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral ceremony, her son and daughter-in-law expressed gratitude to the countrymen and the whole world for the love and affection shown to them following the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. In a statement released on Sunday, King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, said they have been “deeply touched” by the global outpouring of support and messages. "Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," he said in the statement. "In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff, we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late Queen,” said King.

The message from the King came on the day when world leaders including US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid tribute to the departed soul. Notably, the Queen, who was a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family, died after 70 years on the throne on September 8. She was 96. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," Buckingham Palace announced on social media. Prince Charles, 73, who served and dedicated his life to his "beloved mother", Queen Elizabeth II until she left for her heavenly abode, became the successor immediately on the same day.

Queen Elizabeth II will be buried beside her husband's graveyard

According to Buckingham Palace, the State Funeral of the monarch will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, at 11 AM local time. As per the planning announced by the Royal Family, a private burial service, attended by the family, will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the queen will be buried by the side of her husband, Prince Philip. “As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief,” said Charles.

Image: AP