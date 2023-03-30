King Charles III Politely Declines Burger King Crown Offered To Him During Berlin Visit

On his first official overnight visit to Berlin, King Charles III was presented with a paper Burger King crown, which he graciously declined. In an effort to strengthen ties between the UK and the European Union and demonstrate his ability to win over foreign audiences, as his mother did for seven decades, Charles made his first trip overseas as the King of Britain to Berlin, reported 1News.

Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, touched down at Berlin's public airport. The monarch, wearing a black coat, and his wife, wearing a light blue coat and a feathered teal hat worn at a jaunty angle, stopped at the top of their plane's stairs to take in a 21-gun salute as two military jets flew overhead.

Royals hail longstanding friendship between UK and Germany

The development of the "longstanding friendship between our two nations" was described as a "great joy" by the royal pair in a joint statement posted on their official Twitter account. A half-hour later, they were greeted with military honours at Berlin's famed Brandenburg Gate by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Buedenbender.

Ahead of our first State Visit to Germany, we are very much looking forward to meeting all of those who make this country so special.



It is a great joy to be able to continue the deepening of the longstanding friendship between our two nations.



- Charles R and Camilla R — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 29, 2023

While the national anthems played, soldiers raised the German and British flags. Steinmeier and Charles then made their way past the jubilant, flag-waving crowd, extending handshakes and having brief conversations with individuals.

As Charles and Camilla drew near, several people got close-up photos with their phones, while others presented them with flower bouquets. A gift bag was given to Charles by a woman. The royal couple and their German hosts were followed as they returned to their motorcade by reporters and security staff.

On May 6, Charles, 74, who rose to the throne following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September, will be formally crowned. The king continues to hold his mother's position as head of the Commonwealth while serving as Britain's head of state and meeting with the prime minister once a week.

Senior royals from Britain rank among the most well-known people on the planet. Even though their formal authority is firmly constrained by law and tradition, they nonetheless attract media and public attention in part due to the ceremonial regalia and historical significance that go along with them, as well as because people are interested in learning about their personal lives.

Elizabeth's influence was largely a result of the more than 100 state visits she conducted when she was the monarch for 70 years, meeting presidents and prime ministers from all over the world during a reign that spanned the Cold War to the information age.