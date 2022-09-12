King Charles III Unveils His New Signature And Royal Cypher As He Proclaims The UK Throne

As Prince Charles was formally proclaimed King Charles III at the Accession Council held at St James's Palace, he revealed his new signature on Sunday. It was also the first time when King exhibited the royal cypher after becoming monarch. According to the Royal tradition, a monarch is required to sign two official documents meant to keep a record of the agreement. The centuries-old tradition was first started by George I's accession in 1714. Since then, every King and Queen of England has to sign the Scottish Oath.

For his new signature, the King used his name, Charles, with an R added on the end. Notably, "R" represents Rex, which is the Latin word for King. The same format was used by his late mother, Elizabeth while signing any official document. However, in the case of the 96-year-old monarch, R stands for Regina, the Latin word for Queen.

King Charles III signed as "Charles R" pic.twitter.com/1rpfMv6Ow3 — 🌻Sarahsecret (@sarahdiaryz) September 11, 2022

Besides, his cypher, which is a way of combining a monarch's initials and title, can be either standalone letters or entwined like a monogram, was also revealed on Sunday. The cypher will be used in several items including postboxes, stamps, uniforms, government signage and medals across the country. He appeared to reveal his cypher by using it on a tie pin during his proclamation. King Charles III's tie pin featured the letters CR intertwined with a crown on top.

Not a huge monarchist but I do like iconography. Charles III wore his new logo (called a cypher) on his necktie. It will replace the E II R logo those of us who live in commonwealth countries are used to seeing. pic.twitter.com/aJwb9ROaiH — lucas 🎺 (@theLUCASTDS) September 10, 2022

Some royal experts believe Charles is not suitable for throne

It is worth noting that 73-year-old Charles, who served and dedicated his life to his "beloved mother", Queen Elizabeth II until she left for her heavenly abode, became the successor immediately on Thursday. Though he was conferred with the title of King Charles III, he had assisted her mother in her official duties ever since she reported mobility issues. However, experts opined, that Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, the elder son of Charles and his former wife Diana, would be more suitable for the position. Prince, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who is now second in the line of succession to the British throne after his father, is believed to be more relaxed, less formal, more tactile and more media-savvy than his father.

Sharing their opinion with The Guardian, several top correspondents who have covered Royal Family for ages and observed every member minutely, opined Prince William has better connecting potential, especially with the younger generation and would carry out his duties more responsible manner than his father. The correspondents dubbed William as a more financially responsible person and claimed his approach to dealing with any untoward situation is way better than the 73-year-old new monarch.

Image: ANI