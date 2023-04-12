King Charles III's Coronation Concert: When Is It, How To Watch And Who Might Perform?

Buckingham Palace has announced that there will be a special concert held for King Charles' coronation ceremony where "global music icons and contemporary stars" will perform, and it will also be reportedly a key part of British Broadcasting Corp's coverage. King Charles III acceded to the British throne following the death of his mother Elizabeth II, on September 2022. After a period of mourning, he and Queen Camilla will officially be crowned on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey. The entire event will kick start by Sunday, April 23, and the concert will take place the day after King Charles is crowned.

When is the concert and how to watch it?

King Charles' coronation concert will be the highlight of the second day of coronation celebrations that is scheduled for Sunday 7 May. The exact timings have not yet been announced, but it is reported by UK's sky news that the event will take place in the afternoon and will continue until the evening. The concert will be held on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle on the grounds. The event will be broadcasted LIVE from Windsor Castle. The extravaganza will bring scores of popular music icons and contemporary stars on the stage for the landmark occasion in the UK. Kirsty Young will anchor the special live broadcast from within Windsor Castle, as the concert will take place inside the castle’s East Lawn. The event will likely happen after The Big Lunch.

How can you watch it?

Public ballots for tickets to the concert are now closed. Those who wished to attend the event have already secured tickets at the end of April.10,000 tickets have been allocated throughout the UK population. Volunteers affiliated with the King and Queen Consort's various charities have been sent out an invitation to join the audience. Leftover tickets will be made available to charities including those who support young people, the military, the environment, their local communities and the wider Commonwealth, according to Sky News. Those who could not buy the ticket can watch the concert online as it will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Who might be performing?

Officially it isn't confirmed yet by Buckingham Palace what are the artists that are on the list of performers. It is speculated that Lionel Richie and Take That might be expected, as well as the US singer Bette Midler will travel to the UK to perform, Sky News is reporting. But artists who have likely declined to be on the bill are Ed Sheeran, Adele, Sir Elton John, Harry Styles and the Spice Girls. More details about the line-up will be released in "due course," Buckingham Palace was quoted saying by the British-based outlet. The Coronation Choir will definitely perform on the day. It will consist of a diverse group from the British community choirs and amateur singers from across UK such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.