King Charles III's Last Written Words To His Mother In Card Atop Queen's Coffin Revealed

As Britain and the world bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, King Charles wrote a goodbye message for his beloved mother. A card placed on top of the Queen's coffin in Westminster Abbey carried a heartfelt final message from the King. Handwritten by King Charles III, the note read: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,"Sky News reported.

The card lay on a wreath which contained flowers and foliage taken from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House. The flowers that were selected to be placed on top of the Queen's coffin included rosemary, for remembrance, English Oak and myrtle cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen's wedding bouquet and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white. Queen Elizabeth's coffin is being taken out of Westminster Abbey as the Queen begins her last journey to St George's Chapel in Windsor.

At The King's request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen's wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences. pic.twitter.com/5RteIWahuW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to arrive at Wellington Arch

King Charles III along with his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward followed the procession. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton follow the procession along with their children George and Charlotte, as per the Sky News report. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle also followed the Queen's coffin out of Westminster Abbey. People gathered outside Westminster Abbey were seen looking solemn and wiping tears. The Queen's coffin is now on its way to Wellington Arch. It will arrive at Wellington Arch at 1 pm (local time) when the Queen's coffin will be placed in the State Hearse and will be taken to Windsor.

The State Hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 3:10 pm (local time). A Committal Service for the Queen will take place at 4 pm (local time) (8:30 pm IST) in St George’s Chapel. World leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have travelled to the UK to attend the state funeral of the UK's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth. Earlier, King Charles in a statement expressed gratitude to people who supported their family in the time of grief. King Charles said, "As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief.”

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief.”



- His Majesty The King



➡️ https://t.co/IWS8bdYBMe pic.twitter.com/oXVjmSfRyn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 18, 2022

Image: AP