King Charles III's Procession Route To Be Much Shorter Than His Mother's

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla would be arriving at Westminster Abbey for the coronation on May 6 in the sovereign’s newest state carriage, and depart it in the oldest. This is the tradition that has been followed during the day of celebration. But for this year's celebration, a procession route has been revealed far shorter than that of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation. Together, the king and queen consort would leave Buckingham Palace in the diamond jubilee state coach, built to celebrate the late queen’s 60th anniversary on the throne in 2012. After this ceremony, King Charles III and Queen Camilla would depart in the 260-year-old gold state coach, which has been used in every coronation since William IV’s in 1831. Royal Family has very well adapted to Twitter and has shared every important detail there. Unlike, the times when one could see and know about the ceremony through the Royal broadcasting channel only.

Key points about the coronation

Taking to Twitter, the Royal Family has posted a tweet thread in which they have shared the important details of the coronation ceremony. On the microblogging site, they have shared the route map that the King and the Queen consort would take. In the series, if tweets in continuation, the royal family wrote: "The King’s Procession, accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry, will depart Buckingham Palace and proceed down The Mall, passing through Admiralty Arch and Trafalgar Square, down Whitehall and along Parliament Street to Westminster Abbey." During the Coronation Procession, the king and queen consort would take the same route in reverse where they would feature "Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all Services of the UK’s Armed Forces". The royal couple has also shared a picture of the Gold State Carraige and shared facts about it. They have also shared a video of Earl Marshal, who has been responsible for planning and organising the Coronation. In the video, the marshal has been seen explaining "what each element of the procession will look like".

Check out the Tweet thread which shares the route and interesting facts about the ceremony:

On the morning of the Coronation, Their Majesties will travel from Buckingham Palace in The King’s Procession to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach – which was created in 2012 for Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee.



The King’s Procession, accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry, will depart Buckingham Palace and proceed down The Mall, passing through Admiralty Arch and Trafalgar Square, down Whitehall and along Parliament Street to Westminster Abbey.



The procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace – The Coronation Procession - will take same route in reverse and will feature Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all Services of the UK’s Armed Forces.



The Earl Marshal is responsible for planning and organising the Coronation.



Here, he explains what each element of the procession will look like.



Important things to know about the coronation

The king has wished for a smaller-scale ceremony, hence a 2.1km procession would be much shorter than that staged for the coronation of his mother, who travelled in the gold state coach on both journeys; her outward route to the abbey being 1.6 miles in length, and the return about 5 miles, taking in Haymarket, Piccadilly, Hyde Park Corner, Oxford Street and East Carriage Drive in Hyde Park, reported The Guardian. At King Charles's coronation, the king and queen consort has instead planned to travel to the abbey in the king’s procession along the Mall, through Admiralty Arch and along the south side of Trafalgar Square, down Whitehall and along Parliament Street. Then they would travel around the east and south sides of Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary to arrive at Westminster Abbey, where the coronation service will commence at 11 am. The decision is said to be based on practical reasons, being a familiar royal route, as per the Guardian reports.

After the royal couple has been crowned, they would come back to Buckingham Palace along the same route. But this time, the Procession would be far grander and larger scale which would be comprised of thousands of members of the armed services from the UK, Commonwealth and British Overseas Territories, who have been invited by the Royals. They would march and line the route, along with the Sovereign’s Bodyguard and Royal Watermen. On the much-awaited day, the public would get a glimpse of the king and queen consort as they leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey in the diamond jubilee state coach, drawn by six Windsor grey horses, and accompanied by the sovereign’s escort of the Household Cavalry.

The details of the diamond jubilee state coach have also been shared by the Royal Family. It has been topped with a gilded crown carved from oak from HMS Victory, Nelson’s flagship at the Battle of Trafalgar, reported The Guardian. Its interior is inlaid with samples of wood, metals and other materials from buildings and places with specific connections to Britain and its history, including Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, St Paul’s Cathedral, Westminster Abbey, as well as historic ships, such as the Mary Rose. Details of the coronation have been revealed as Buckingham Palace also unveiled a new emoji, of the St Edward’s crown, to mark the coronation weekend. Taking to Twitter, The Royal Family wrote: "A special emoji for the Coronation has gone life today! The emoji, based on St Edward’s Crown, will appear when any of the following hashtags are used: #Coronation #CoronationConcert #TheBigHelpout #CoronationWeekend #CoronationBigLunch."