The new monarch of England King Charles III met with the UK’s Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. The meeting between the duo was caught on camera and surprised fans after the King was heard muttering 'dear oh dear' while meeting the UK Prime Minister.

A 15-second video from Buckingham Palace shows Prime Minister Liz Truss entering the room. She steps forward to shake hands with the monarch and drops into a curtsy while saying, “Your Majesty, great to see you again.”

Charles responds to the greeting, “So you’ve come back again?” To which the UK Prime Minister replies, "Well, it's a great pleasure.” King Charles is then heard muttering, “Dear, oh dear. Anyway, now...."

The duo then engages in a conversation about other things as they initiate their meeting.

Meeting follows unfunded tax cuts by Liz Truss

We're making sure millions of people up and down the country keep more of what they earn.



With unemployment at its lowest point in nearly 50 years, this government is focused on delivering growth and long-term prosperity for all people across the United Kingdom. https://t.co/38t1bA35Zk — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 11, 2022

The clip of the meeting between the UK monarch and PM Truss came following a day of turmoil in the economic markets and mutinous plotting by the Conservative party back benches to push ahead with tax cuts without cutting public spending, in an attempt to allow borrowing to rise over the next few years.

Meanwhile, the clip of the awkward meeting between King Charles III and Prime Minister Liz Truss quickly went viral online attracting a variety of reactions.

A Twitteratti wrote, “The King should advise the Prime Minister to stop making new enemies for the UK, and work on those energy issues, people are in need of aid, not lectures." Another wrote, “So she still hasn't learnt how to perform a decent curtsey then.”

Meanwhile, another Twitter user pointed out, “I find it an abomination that a PM from a minority government has to go and see an unelected "king" and it's called democracy.”

Moreover, John Nicholson, the Scottish National party MP tweeted, “King Charles speaks for us all. ‘You’re back again. Dear, oh dear. Well, anyway ….’ At least he won’t have to endure her for long.”