'Kohinoor' Trends On Social Media As Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away At Age Of 96

United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. Following her demise, Buckingham Palace released a statement that read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Following the Queen's passing away, the word 'Kohinoor' was trending on Twitter. At the time of writing, the word had 7,038 tweets linked to it.

Kohinoor is trending 💀 — sameeksha (@Oxyymoron_) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died on Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96 years old. The Palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the Royal Family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

A link to the almost-vanished generation that fought World War II, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and her name defines an age: the modern Elizabethan Era. The impact of her loss will be huge and unpredictable, both for the nation and for the monarchy, an institution she helped stabilise and modernise across decades of huge social change and family scandals.

With the death of the queen, her 73-year-old son Charles automatically becomes monarch, though the coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will choose to call himself King Charles III or some other name.

