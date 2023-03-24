Leicester Strife Due To Local Majoritarianism Against Hindus? Fact-finding Panel Digs Deep

Leicester, a 900-year-old city in England’s Eastern Midlands, was a symbol of diversity and solidarity until recently. This model city of cohesion witnessed violence between Hindu and Muslim groups in August and September 2022 following an India-Pakistan cricket match. As misinformation flowed in through all corners of the social media, massive strife broke out.

Through its investigation, the panel concludes, “the Hindu community was targeted using false narratives, misinformation and spurious accusations in a bid to victimise them with the ensuing violence.” The report supplements its findings with a study of the community-wise break-up of the city and the locations where the strife was witnessed.

The Leicester clashes and fact-finding report

On August 28, 2022, India and Pakistan were playing a cricket match as part of the Asia Cup. India won the match after which a brawl broke out on Melton Road. Vandals took over streets, Hindu temples were desecrated and members of the community were physically attacked.

Tensions kept rising and an attempt was made to vandalise another Hindu temple in the city of Birmingham, an hour’s distance from Leicester.

Now, a fact-finding committee report by Rashmi Samant and Chris Blackburn, has sought to investigate what led to the violence and explore the social dynamics of the region that enabled such violence between two primarily South Asian groups far away from their homelands.

Rashmi Samant is a former president-elect of the Oxford Union while Chris Blackburn identifies as a political analyst in the United Kingdom who writes on international politics and security. The report titled Fact Finding Report on Leicester Violence 2022 sub-headed - The Rise of Territorial Majoritarianism and Hinduphobia, finds that there has been a development of ethnic enclaves (organised by religion) among the migrant populations in Leicester due to translational political externalities and a spillover effect from South Asia.

According to the fact-finding report, during the violence that rocked Leicester City:-

1. Attempts were made to defame and vilify the Hindu community as extremists with malicious propaganda spread fake information about the false kidnapping of a minor Muslim girl, false stabbing of a Muslim traffic warden, a false account of a mosque attack and false accusation of desecration of the Quran.

2. Increased misuse of law enforcement and security measures and appropriation of public goods by false reporting to the police and local media bodies regarding the actions of the Hindu community.

3. Attempt to target and vilify the larger Hindu population of the UK. There were failed attempts at nationwide mobilisation against the Hindu community using extrapolated versions of the misinformation about the Hindu community in Leicester. The attempt was only successful in Birmingham and failed to catch on.

4. Institutional Hinduphobia and biased media reporting.

Leicester City- Home to a diverse culture

Being considered the ground zero for the unrest among Hindu-Muslim communities, the incident came as a shock and gained international attention. With a population of 368,600, the city is the largest settlement in the East Midlands. Its diverse population is a reflection of its rich cultural history as the place has given shelter to a large number of migrants and refugees. As per a 2008 report, over 70 languages and dialects are spoken by the residents of Leicester.

It has also become a melting pot of various faiths and beliefs, with more than 240 faith groups across 14 different religions and belief systems calling the city home as reported by UK-based race equality think tank, the Runnymede Trust, in 2012.

‘Majoritarian aggression against Hindu community’

As per the report’s conclusion, “The epicentre of the unrest and disorder in Leicester was East Leicester, which has become predominantly Muslim due to the formation of ethnic enclaves in the city. The neighbourhood exhibited signs of territorial majoritarianism in the days leading up to the unrest, and this sentiment continued throughout the incident. The root of this phenomenon can be traced to the “transnational political externalities” and “spillover effect” of migration from regions in the East where majoritarian aggression against the Hindu community is observed, such as Bangladesh and Pakistan. It was concluded that there were sentiments of territorial ethnic cleansing through the threats issued to the Hindu community which was achieved to some extent when Hindu families left their homes temporarily out of fear for their safety and wellbeing throughout the weeks of targeted attacks.”

It proceeds, “The Leicester unrest was a clear conspiracy to defame this exemplary community with the unfounded troupes of “Hindutva nationalist extremism” with inspiration derived through growing Hinduphobic trends across the globe. ”

Fact-finding report details ways to avoid Hinduphobia

In the wake of Leicester disorder in Aug-Sep 2022, a fact-finding team made the following recommendations to authorities to deal with such unrest in the future.

1. Need to tackle the spread of misinformation on social media platforms with a corroborative approach and promote media literacy

2. Handling biased media reporting by holding media outlets accountable, fostering independent media, implementing regulations and promoting transparency.

3. In order to curtail sentiments of majoritarianism and transnational political externalities, civil society engagements need to be encouraged and citizens must be educated.

4. To reduce growing Hinduphobia and secure the vulnerable mico-minorities laws need to be developed and enforced to combat hate speech and discrimination against Hindus.

5. Government agencies and law enforcement should additionally adopt the definitions of Hinduphobia to readily understand and support the community in fighting tensions as a result of the same.