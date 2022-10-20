Liz Truss Becomes The First UK PM To Have Served Two Monarchs Since Winston Churchill

Liz Truss has become the first British Prime Minister to have served two monarchs since Winston Churchill. While Liz Truss served Queen Elizabeth and her son, King Charles III during her tenure as the UK PM, Winston Churchill served Queen Elizabeth II and her father King George VI, who was the last emperor of India. In the history of Britain, only 9 prime ministers have served under two monarchs, including Truss and Churchill.

Sir Robert Walpole served under King George I and King George II, The Duke of Newcastle served under King George II and George III. Lord Liverpool served under King George III and George IV, The Duke of Wellington served under George IV and William IV, Lord Melbourne served under William IV and Queen Victoria, Lord Salisbury served under Queen Victoria and Edward VII. HH Asquith served under Edward VII and George V. There is only one prime minister in UK's history who served under 3 monarchs, Stanley Baldwin. He served under King George V, King Edward VIII and King George VI.

Liz Truss resigned

On Thursday, Liz Truss became the shortest-serving leader in British history after calling an end to her troubled 44-day stint as Prime Minister. Her tenure as the UK PM saw her crash the markets, lose two key ministers, and shed the confidence of almost all her own MPs.

This comes after her economic programme sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.

During the media address, Truss stated that she would remain as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen, which would happen within a week, she added. Truss said the Conservative party she heads would hold a leadership election, to be completed within a week.

"I am resigning as the leader of the Conservative party. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen", said Liz Truss.