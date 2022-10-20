Liz Truss Summits List Of Shortest-serving UK PMs; Claims Unwanted Historic Record

Proving to be the shortest-serving Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after just 44 days in office, Liz Truss resigned as the PM on Thursday, October 20. Over the last few weeks, Truss had two of her Ministers resigning, as she lost the confidence of her MPs, and saw UK markets crashing post her proposed tax plans.

In her speech on Thursday, Truss said that she has notified the King about her decision to resign as the PM and as the leader of the Conservative Party. Truss began her statement by saying she came to office at a time ‘of great economic and international instability.' Britain has been 'held back for too long by low economic growth', she said, and added that she was elected by her party with a mandate to change this.

“I recognise though given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party," Liz Truss admitted.

Here is a list of shortest serving UK Prime Ministers