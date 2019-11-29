London Bridge Shooting: Several Believed Injured, 1 Person Held

Police swarmed to the London bridge amid reports of a shooting incident on November 29. According to the latest update, police rushed to the bridge after an incident of a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge was reported. London Ambulance service informed in a tweet that they are "responding to this incident and have crews on the scene".

Witnesses evacuated

People at the scene have been evacuated from the area and others have been told to stay inside restaurants and stores. “We are currently dealing with an incident at London Bridge. Please stand by for updates,” tweeted Met Police. One user named Dan Castleton took to Twitter to inform that he heard at least 10 shots fired and "a couple of bangs like flashbangs".

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.



Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice.



A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

Police shouting for everyone to move away. Real panic setting in at London Bridge. Rumours of a shooting? pic.twitter.com/vBZoKu73za — Timothy Johnson (@timtj) November 29, 2019

Witnesses said that there was panic among the people present at the scene when gunshots were heard. Following the incident, Met Police said that they are in the early stages of dealing with the incident and advised the people present at the scene to follow directions of officers on the ground.

Mayor tweets

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted shortly after the incident saying that he is in close contact with the Met Commissioner. The Mayor further urged people near the site to follow the instructions of the ground officers.

I am in close contact with the Met Commissioner. Please follow @MetPoliceUK for further updates and follow the directions of any officers on the ground if you are near the incident. https://t.co/lfumU4YjeF — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) November 29, 2019

