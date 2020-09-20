London: Hundreds Arrested After Anti-lockdown Demonstrators Clash With Police

On September 19, thousands of coronavirus conspiracy theorists flooded the central London and clashed with the police at a rally organized to oppose the UK government’s safety measures to stem the novel coronavirus. While security forces attempted to disperse the huge crowd demonstrating against the restrictions without social distancing or face masks, they formed human chains and blockades, halting the traffic. As a result, police arrested several hundred in London’s central Trafalgar Square at the “Resist and Act for Freedom” rally. This week, the Boris Johnson government had imposed a ban on social gatherings of more than six people, according to local UK media reports.

Remember the ”Rule of 6”.



In England you can only socialise in groups of up to 6 people, both indoors and outdoors.



âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/FFc4b9CW8O pic.twitter.com/zTbRVXSI2i — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 15, 2020

Scuffles broke out between the officers and the protesters after they started making arrests for people flouting the coronavirus advisory in place. London Mayor Sadiq Khan had warned that the ban on social gathering might in fact “increasingly likely” get the protesters out on the streets, demonstrating their human rights. He had also suggested the Boris Johnson government to consider more stringent rules to curb the rising infections and death toll in the UK over the past few weeks. A mob of over thousands yelled slogans and held placards, reading, This is now Tyranny” as they chanted “Freedom!” Slogans and confronted the police.

Man Falls Unconscious From Police Attack & Is Carried Away Pat 1/2 #London, #UK



This was during the Anti lock-down protest in #Westminster today. @WeAreTRR



We are unsure of this mans condition... https://t.co/uY4g2uWgYb @VinnieSullivan_ pic.twitter.com/QXbPpK5mqp — ð”ðŠ ð’ð­ð«ðžðžð­ ð‚ð«ð¢ð¦ðž ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ (@UKStreetCrime1) September 19, 2020

Police arrive en masse at 'anti Coronavirus lockdown' protest in central London. pic.twitter.com/6B71HtOU3g — Xavi _El Rojo ðŸ”»ðŸŽ—ï¸El covid-19 - sigue latente. (@Mandaosan1) September 19, 2020

“I am extremely concerned by the latest evidence I’ve seen today from public health experts about the accelerating speed at which COVID-19 is now spreading here in London,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan was quoted by AP as saying. “It is increasingly likely that, in London, additional measures will soon be required to slow the spread of the virus.”

UK witnessing “second wave”

However, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the press conference at Downing Street that the UK was now witnessing a “second wave” of coronavirus with a similar trend in France, Spain, and across Europe, the administration was considering imposing tighter measures to mitigate casualties. On September 19, the UK recorded over 4,322 confirmed cases of the virus, the highest single-day tally since May. Further, it was estimated that as many as 60,000 people in England were infected with COVID-19 in the week of September 4 according to the UK government data.

IMPORTANT: The PM has said that we are now seeing the start of a second wave of COVID-19 across the UK.



Londoners should know that I am extremely concerned about the accelerating speed at which COVID-19 is now spreading in our city.



â¬‡ï¸ My statementhttps://t.co/49IkQQJ9nT pic.twitter.com/q6CPGsYUAc — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 18, 2020

[A protester holds up a placard in front of police officers during a "Resist and Act for Freedom" protest against a mandatory coronavirus vaccine, wearing masks, social distancing and a second lockdown, in Trafalgar Square, London. Credit: AP]

[Police officers wearing face masks stand next to a "Resist and Act for Freedom" protest. Credit: AP]

[People hold placards including one portraying Bill Gates as they take part in a "Resist and Act for Freedom" protest. Credit: AP]

[People take part in a "Resist and Act for Freedom" protest against a mandatory coronavirus vaccine, wearing masks, social distancing and a second lockdown, in Trafalgar Square, London. Credit: AP]

[Protesters clash with police chanting "Choose your side " against masks and social gathering rules. Credit: Twitter/@PJAiyush_USW]

