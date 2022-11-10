Man Detained For Throwing Eggs At King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla In UK; Watch

On Wednesday, the 73-year-old monarch King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, appeared to be the target of egg attacks that landed near them during a walkabout in York, before they were ushered away by minders.

As seen in the video, King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla narrowly avoided being hit with eggs thrown at them during a visit to Northern England, leading to one arrest.

This is the moment an egg is thrown at King Charles III and Queen Consort in York. pic.twitter.com/SFzUW4bTQm — British Politics (@BritishPNews) November 9, 2022

Image: Eggs thrown at the royal couple Source: AP

'Country built on the blood of slaves'

According to the footage aired by the broadcaster, a man was heard shouting "this country was built on the blood of slaves" and "not my king" before he was detained by several police officers at the historic Micklegate Bar location.

According to people present at the scene, the protester, who threw eggs at the royal couple, also booed them before he appeared to lob the eggs at them.

Meanwhile, other people, who had gathered at the Micklegate Bar location, came to rescue the royal couple chanting "God save the King" and "shame on you" at the protester.

"A 23-year-old man was arrested on a suspicion of a public order offence. He currently remains in police custody," North Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

After police officials detained the suspected perpetrator, the royal couple continued with a traditional ceremony to officially welcome the UK monarch to York by the city's Lord Mayor.

As per reports, King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla were in the historic city to attend the unveiling of a statue of Charles's mother Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death on September 8.