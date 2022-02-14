Maxwell Introduced As Prince Andrew’s 'ex-girlfriend' On Buckingham Palace Tour: Report

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was introduced as a former girlfriend of Prince Andrew on a Buckingham Palace tour that the Duke gave to VIPs including former US President Bill Clinton. According to the Telegraph, a newly emerged photo of the 2002 trip show Clinton examining artefacts in the ballroom of the Queen’s official residence alongside Maxwell, who faces up to 40 years in prison after being convicted of a string of sex offences in New York. Maxwell joined the private tour because she had been reportedly introduced to staff as the Duke of York's "ex-girlfriend".

"Ghislaine Maxwell was the one who led us into Buckingham Palace - she knew her way around this area of the palace...She was described to me [as] an ex-girlfriend of Prince Andrew's," a source who was part of the party said, as quoted by the Telegraph.

In the image, Maxwell is seen with the Duke of York and Clinton. Prince Andrew is seen pointing into the distance past Maxwell, who stands with his back turned and arms folded, looking at something in the ballroom with Clinton. An unidentified woman with Maxwell is also seen in the image.

What do the following have in common?

Prince Andrew Ghislaine Maxwell Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey - appart from being visitors to Buckingham Palace? pic.twitter.com/qvcaaeWvEm — Paul e 💙#TruckersConvoy2022💙 #KBF #bbcnews (@Paul_aquablue) February 13, 2022

As per the media outlet, those who were part of the entourage explained that the trip around the Palace was organised for Clinton and as guests of Prince Andrew. The image was reportedly taken on September 30, 2002 - 18 months after the Duke is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with Virginia Giuffre, who was 17 at the time. During the same trip, Maxwell sat on the Chairs of Estate - used during the Queen’s 1953 coronation - as she posed as the Queen.

Prince Andrew’s civil sex assault case

It is to mention that the Duke of York is currently in the middle of a civil suit in the United States, facing Virginia Giuffre’s allegations that he sexually abused her when she was 17, in the early 2000s. Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing. Andrew’s legal team has even suggested that Virginia might be suffering from “false memories”.

A month ago, the Prince's lawyers had even called Virginia’s case "baseless" and accused the 38-year-old of seeking another payday. Prince Andrew and his lawyers are desperately searching for a woman, who has some involvement in this case as she was recruited by Virginia at 14 and was trained to give sexual massages. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan stated that a trial could start somewhere between September and December 2022. Meanwhile, Maxwell faces 40 years’ jail for trafficking victims with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in prison.

(Image: AP)