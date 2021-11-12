The 40-year-old Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex apologised to a UK Court for forgetting emails exchanges she had with an adviser who was supposed to brief the authors of an unauthorised book about her and Prince Harry, as per the reports of UK's PA news agency. The apology came after a former aide testified in court that he gave the information to the authors. Meghan said that she had forgotten about the incidents and that she had no intention of deceiving anyone.

Meghan won her privacy case against the Associated Newspapers limited earlier this year when the High Court ruled that publishing of the letter from the duchess to her father was unlawful. According to BBC, the legal team for Associated Newspapers is now appealing the Court of Appeal's decision, claiming that the letter was not just a private and personal letter, but was written with the possibility of public consumption in mind.

Information was discussed on a regular basis

According to the news agency, Meghan and Prince Harry's former communications secretary Jason Knauf stated in his own witness statement that the information was discussed on a regular basis and that he talked directly with the duchess several times in person and via email. He said that Meghan had given him some information to share with them, such as how she had "very minimal contact" with her half-siblings when she was younger. Emails between Knauf and the Duke of Sussex, outlining the anticipated meeting with the authors and the need to conceal any involvement by Prince Harry and Meghan, were also presented in Knauf's testimony to the court.

Meghan, on the other hand, stated in her own testimony that she accepts that Knauf did offer some information to the authors for the book and that he did so with her knowledge, according to CNN. However, she also stated that she didn't get to see those emails because she didn't have access to them and she had no idea how much information Knauf revealed. She then apologised to the court for not remembering the discussions when she authorised the emails. She further stated that she had no intention of deceiving the defendant or the court in any way.

'They were highly detailed personal information'

Meghan also stated that if she had known about the discussions with Mr Knauf at the time she would have been more than pleased to mention them, but they were highly detailed personal information that the defendant alleges wanted or authorised to put into the public realm.

(Image: AP)