Meghan Markle May Testify In Prince Andrew Sexual Abuse Case, Claims Giuffre's Lawyer

Meghan Markle might testify in Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse case, said a lawyer who represents Virginia Giuffre who has accused the Duke of York of forcing her into an intimate relationship with the royal when she was a minor. According to Sputnik, the attorney believes that the Duchess of Sussex might have crucial information about Prince Andrew and is also a member of the royal family who can be counted on to “tell the truth”.

The media outlet quoted Bois as saying that Meghan Markle “is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it.”

Another reason given by Giuffre’s lawyer for considering the Duchess of Sussex, who now lives in the United States with her husband and two children after leaving the UK royal family, a valuable witness is that she is an American citizen and resides in California.

Hence, Meghan is subjected to the jurisdiction of the country’s courts. The former actor began dating Prince Harry in 2016 and became a member of the royal family when she married the Duke of Sussex in 2018. In January 2020, just six months after the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein scandal broke out, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their departure from the senior roles of the royal family.

Allegations against Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle is expected to testify in the Prince Andrew case after Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein, claimed that when she was trafficked to London by the convicted sex offender to Duke of York for further abuse. The 38-year-old has also alleged that Prince Andrew had sex with her without consent on two separate occasions. Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell are known to have ties with the royal, owing to which the royal family has drawn massive criticism.

But, it is to note that Epstein’s social circle had several powerful names including former US presidents Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Ex-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Prince Andrew has categorically denied any wrongdoings despite having friendships with both, Epstein and Maxwell. In an interview with BBC, Duke of York insisted that he has never met Giuffre and said that he had an alibi for the day the alleged sexual intercourse in London took place. However, doubts continue to float around Prince Andrew’s claims as at least one picture has emerged showing the young royal with Giuffre, who was 17 at the time.