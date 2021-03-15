Meghan Markle Seeks Proof In Probe Accusing Her Of 'bullying' Buckingham Palace Staffers

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has legally demanded evidence against the probe after being accused of creating a toxic work environment at Buckingham Palace. The news of Markle, allegedly reducing staffers to tears, came after her controversial interview where she revealed some controversial points about the royal family with American TV host Oprah Winfrey. After the interview, the palace brought in an independent law firm to investigate the allegations against the Duchess, as per ANI.

Markle demands Evidence

On the contrary, Duchess of Sussex has demanded evidence to know precisely who is calling her a bully. According to the reports, the Duchess wants to see all documents, emails, and text messages related to the bullying probe which began against her by the Queen. Meanwhile, both sides of the bullying row appear to be lawyering up.

According to the probe Markle has been accused of creating a toxic work environment and allegedly reducing staffers to tears when she lived at Kensington Palace after marrying Prince Harry in May 2018. Earlier, Buckingham Palace said it was dispatching its own examination concerning the Duchess; however, it seems that the palace is now keen on encouraging in any event of an independent probe.

Buckingham Palace Hires External Law Firm

British Royal Family has hired an external law firm to probe into the bullying allegations against The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. According to sources of the UK's Sunday Times, the third party investigators will handle the ‘bullying’ case by gathering accounts of the witnesses and royal aides’ testimonies to verify the accusations made against Meghan. The probe, unlike the ‘private’ one that the Buckingham Palace plans to launch in case of racism allegations made by Markle, will be official and public, the network reported.

Markle's Racism Allegations

Meghan revealed that members of the British royal family expressed concern to her husband Prince Harry about the potential skin colour of the couple's first child, Archie. She said that her son Archie was denied a royal title and royal protection and that there were 'concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born'. In the sit-down interview, she said that the palace decreed that Archie would not have any title, a move she says was 'different from the protocol'.

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Since last summer, Meghan and Harry have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California, not far from Oprah's, near Santa Barbara.

(With ANI Inputs)