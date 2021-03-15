Last Updated:

Meghan Markle Seeks Proof In Probe Accusing Her Of 'bullying' Buckingham Palace Staffers

The news of Meghan Markle allegedly reducing staffers to tears came after her interview with the American host Oprah Winfrey in regards to the Royal family.

Written By
Astha Singh
Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has legally demanded evidence against the probe after being accused of creating a toxic work environment at Buckingham Palace. The news of Markle, allegedly reducing staffers to tears, came after her controversial interview where she revealed some controversial points about the royal family with American TV host Oprah Winfrey. After the interview, the palace brought in an independent law firm to investigate the allegations against the Duchess, as per ANI. 

READ | Prince Harry and Meghan donate to charities related to mental health and racial equality

Markle demands Evidence

On the contrary, Duchess of Sussex has demanded evidence to know precisely who is calling her a bully. According to the reports, the Duchess wants to see all documents, emails, and text messages related to the bullying probe which began against her by the Queen. Meanwhile, both sides of the bullying row appear to be lawyering up.

READ | Queen 'not an act you can follow', says Royal PR expert after Meghan's Oprah interview

According to the probe Markle has been accused of creating a toxic work environment and allegedly reducing staffers to tears when she lived at Kensington Palace after marrying Prince Harry in May 2018. Earlier, Buckingham Palace said it was dispatching its own examination concerning the Duchess; however, it seems that the palace is now keen on encouraging in any event of an independent probe.

READ | Why Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie was denied a title and when will he get it?

Buckingham Palace Hires External Law Firm

British Royal Family has hired an external law firm to probe into the bullying allegations against The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. According to sources of the UK's Sunday Times, the third party investigators will handle the ‘bullying’ case by gathering accounts of the witnesses and royal aides’ testimonies to verify the accusations made against Meghan. The probe, unlike the ‘private’ one that the Buckingham Palace plans to launch in case of racism allegations made by Markle, will be official and public, the network reported. 

READ | Meghan Markle might prepare a bid to be America's first woman President, says report

Markle's Racism Allegations

Meghan revealed that members of the British royal family expressed concern to her husband Prince Harry about the potential skin colour of the couple's first child, Archie. She said that her son Archie was denied a royal title and royal protection and that there were 'concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born'. In the sit-down interview, she said that the palace decreed that Archie would not have any title, a move she says was 'different from the protocol'.

READ | Prince Harry and Meghan's interview could further damage British media reputation

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Since last summer, Meghan and Harry have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California, not far from Oprah's, near Santa Barbara.

(With ANI Inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND