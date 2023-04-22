Meghan’s Secret Letter To King Charles About Unconscious Bias In The Royal Family Revealed

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, has sent a letter to King Charles in which she has expressed her concerns about unconscious bias in the Royal Family, reported the Daily Telegraph. The Daily Telegraph reported that the letter came after her appearance with Prince Harry on the Oprah Winfrey Show in March 2021. It is to be noted that the letter have been revealed weeks before the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on May 6. During the said interview, Meghan revealed that a member of the Royal Family had speculated about how dark their unborn son's skin would be. This claim led the monarchy into crisis as the royals faced allegations of racism.

Meghan's controversial letter

According to the Daily Telegraph, the exchange is part of the reason why Meghan has not been attending the King's coronation. She claimed that she did not receive a satisfactory response to her concerns. Meghan's letter has been sent in response to a letter from Charles, who was the Prince of Wales at the time, in which he expressed his sadness over the split within the family. Since the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry has denied that the couple accused members of the Royal Family of being racist. In the interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, the presenter said, "In the Oprah interview you accused members of your family of racism", to which the Duke of Sussex replied, "No I didn't", adding "The British press said that". Further, on the controversy over Archie's skin colour, Harry said: "There was - there was concern about his skin colour." Further, Tom Bradby questioned if he would describe that as racist, the duke said: "I wouldn't, not having lived within that family." The Duke continued and said, " The difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different." "But once it's been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual, or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem," he added.

