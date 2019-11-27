Michael Gove Mocked On Twitter After Quoting Rapper Stormzy's Lyric

Michael Gove, a British Conservative politician faced backlash on Twitter after he quoted British rapper Stormzy's lyric as part of a bizarre feud with the 'Shut Up' star. Stormzy urged people to register to vote ahead of the general election and said he will support Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn. Stormzy was asking his fans to register and vote for the Labour party as he felt that Boris Johnson-led Conservative party was not deserving.

The feud

In a statement posted on Twitter, Stormzy wrote that the current prime minister Boris Johnson is a sinister man with a long record of lying and policies that have absolutely no regard for the people that the UK government should be committed to helping and empowering.

10 more minutes left. Please please please register if you haven’t done so already. This is tooooooo important - we are the generation !!! https://t.co/2Bj1RhSWCk — #MERKY (@stormzy) November 26, 2019

Michael Gove trying to hit back at Stormzy claimed that he is a "far better rapper than he is a political analyst". What Gove did not realise was that his comments would attract widespread criticism. Gove then responded to Rayner's Tweet with a lyric from Stormzy's hit song 'Shut Up'.

I set trends dem man copy https://t.co/85mTHXaZDn — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) November 26, 2019

Another Labour party MP candidate David Lammy lashed Gove with a scathing tweet.

Michael Gove sanctioning crass stereotypes after telling an intelligent, successful young black man to stay out of politics. Challenge stereotypes, don't compound them. https://t.co/awYCXkQfZm — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 26, 2019

General elections in the United Kingdom are due on December 12, 2019. This is the first time England will vote in December after 1923 general election. UK has a parliamentary system of democracy like India and both majority and minority government are possible election outcomes. UK has two major political parties - Conservative and Labour and since 1922 these two parties have supplied every Prime Minister in the House of Commons.

(With inputs from agencies)

