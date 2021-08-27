Mom In England Left In Splits After Kid Cut Queen's Face From Banknotes To Stick On Dolls

A mother in England was left in hysterics after discovering her child had cut up real banknotes of pound sterling so she could stick Queen Elizabeth's face onto her dolls. The mother, Victoria Ingham, had gone upstairs at her residence to check on her 4-year-old daughter only to find out that she was giving a makeover to her dolls by sticking Queen's face from the currency notes on them.

Posting images on Facebook that went viral, Victoria explained how she did not know 'whether to laugh or cry' about the situation. When she approached her daughter's play zone on the other floor, the mother found her kid surrounded by the remains of £20 and £5 banknotes, both of which were missing the Queen's face.

Victoria Ingham from Middlesborough shared the bizarre incident on Facebook, highlighting her ordeal about the peculiar situation. Sharing photos of her daughter Esme's mischief, the mother said that she was 'absolutely gutted' to see the torn bills of exchange of £20 and £5 lying on the floor while the Queen's face cut-out was stuck to her dolls' faces.

She wrote on Facebook: "So, come upstairs to find our Esme has cut up 25 quid, absolutely gutted because I am a skint student." "Anyway, look up to see that she's cut the queen's head out to stick on her dolls. Dunno whether to laugh or cry, all i know is I am absolutely skint so donations welcome." "Then she (the daughter) said, "I had three dolls ma but you only had two monies", I am howling."

People start to send money after mother says 'donations welcome'

Interestingly, upon reading the post, many people offered to send Victoria the money, Ladbible stated. After seeing the offers flood in, Victoria's friend set up a www.gofundme.com page. So far, £235 has been raised, all of which will be donated to the children's ward at The James Cook University Hospital in Middlesborough.

Several replies to the Facebook post suggested Victoria may even be able to recoup her losses, as anyone with damaged banknotes can apply for a replacement from the Bank of England. According to the Bank of England's official website, "As a general rule, we will only reimburse you with the face value of a damaged banknote if you still have at least half of the banknote." From what the images suggest, Victoria might be lucky enough to be able to exchange the torn notes.

