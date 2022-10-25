Moment Rishi Sunak Arrived At 10 Downing Street In London As UK PM-designate; Watch

As Rishi Sunak won the Prime Ministerial race in the United Kingdom and it was announced, the new Prime Minister of the nation arrived at 10 Downing Street. Upon his arrival, Sunak was greeted by a burst of applause from his party members who were already at the location. He was seen to be shaking hands and meeting the members. He even waved his hand to the crowd.

Further, the new leader of the UK stated that being the PM is "the greatest privilege of my life." The support of over 100 lawmakers, which guaranteed his victory, made him say to the party that he is "humbled and honoured."

New UK Prime Minister vowed to lead 'with integrity and humility'

After Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the contest, Indian-origin Rishi Sunak became the new head of the Conservative party and the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. In his inaugural speech as UK PM, Rishi Sunak vowed to lead "with integrity and humility." The UK has a deep economic crisis, he stated in a speech at the Conservative Party's headquarters. As he acknowledged that Liz Truss performed her duties "under exceptionally difficult circumstances," he also praised her for her leadership. Sunak continued by expressing his gratitude for being chosen as the Conservative and Unionist party's leader.

Sunak further stated that serving the party he loves and giving back to the nation he owes so much to is the greatest honour of his life, but added, " there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity. And I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together." According to the media reports, he further noted, “Because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren.”

#LIVE | 'There is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge': New UK PM Rishi Sunak vows to bring party and country together to tide over challenges. Watch here - https://t.co/x9c1tasS9T pic.twitter.com/pECpujNf6Y — Republic (@republic) October 24, 2022

Notably, King Charles III will now ask Rishi Sunak to form a cabinet, and he will succeed Truss as prime minister, probably on Tuesday. Charles III will meet the new prime minister on October 25. After visiting King Charles, Rishi Sunak, the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party, will formally take office as prime minister of the United Kingdom, the prime minister's press office told the BBC.

(Image: ANI)