Monkeypox: UKHSA Warns Patients To Avoid Contact With Pets, Rodents To Be Tested

People with monkeypox are advised by global healthcare agencies to avoid contact with pets for three weeks amid concerns that the animals could catch the infection and pass the virus to others. As of now, no cases of Monkeypox have been detected in animals, however, the risk of infection remains. Amidst all this, UK’s Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a stern warning to residents, underscoring that rodents including hamsters, gerbils and others could be particularly susceptible to viral infection.

“Based on current evidence, for pet rodents in households where there are infected people, temporary removal from the household for a limited quarantine period (21 days) and testing to exclude infection is recommended, particularly where there are infected human contacts who have had close direct and prolonged contact with the animal or its bedding and/or litter,” UKHSA warned.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection, most commonly found in tropical areas of west and central Africa. It has mild symptoms, with most infected people recovering in a few weeks. Since its first detection, the disease has been spreading at an unprecedented rate and has already affected over 200 people in more than 20 countries. As per health officials, the viral infection is often caused among those handling monkeys or eating undercooked meat.

However, the transmission in humans through other animals is also possible. Highlighting the same, UKHSA stated that rodents should be removed from households with monkeypox patients and tested for the infection. Moreover, other pets like dogs and cats should be placed under household isolation with regular vet checks to "ensure no clinical signs are observed".

Homophobic coverage

Meanwhile, United Nations has slammed the media coverage of the disease, labelling it as “racist and homophobic”, warning of exacerbating stigma and undermining the response to the growing outbreak. On Sunday, UNAIDS asserted that "a significant proportion of recent monkeypox cases has been identified amongst the gays, bisexuals and other men who have sex with other men." As a result, some media outlets were reporting the disease in a way that could fuel racist and homophobic stereotypes.

"Stigma and blame undermine trust and capacity to respond effectively during outbreaks like this one," said UNAIDS deputy executive director Matthew Kavanagh. "Experience shows that stigmatising rhetoric can quickly disable evidence-based response by stoking cycles of fear, driving people away from health services, impeding efforts to identify causes, and encouraging ineffective, punitive measures,” he added.

