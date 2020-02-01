Most Expensive House In UK Comprises Of 15 Bedrooms, A River And More

British billionaire John Caudwell is building a luxurious home in London which is about 43,000 sq ft that comes with amazing features like a swimming pool and a dining room featuring river with live fish, according to the reports. The building comprises of 15 bedrooms with a nine-floor house featuring a ballroom to cater to 200 guests, a hidden lift and a stack parking system.

It will also feature a special entertainment room with a swimming pool, gym, salon, media room' and gaming room. One of the most amazing features is a Thai-themed dining room which also features a river that is expected to use water constantly recycled to create a flowing effect, as per the reports.

Excited to share this project with you next week. It's been 5 years in the making and a real labour of love restoring this period property with @aristainteriors in the heart of Mayfair.



📺 Catch it on @Channel4 9pm on Wednesday https://t.co/FLt6YDQdri — John Caudwell (@Johndcaudwell) January 31, 2020

Property worth 250 million Pound

The reports said that there will be colourful fish in the river which the 69-year-old business magnate bought from Prince Jefri Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei's brother, in 2012 for 81 million Pound. As per the reports, this is believed to be the costliest property in Britain which is worth 250 million Pound which is roughly around Rs 2347.9 Crore. Caudwell has spent around 65 million Pounds into refurbishing the house. The report further added that the project has already crossed its budget by around 55 million pounds. The house is constructed by merging two properties in London's Mayfair area into one. For better and convenient connectivity, Caudwell has built a subterranean basement that joins the two properties together.

