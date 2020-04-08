Motormouth Piers Morgan's 'Who Can Okay Nuclear Strike?' Amid UK PM's Covid Case Slammed

Following British PM Boris Johnson's health condition due to COVID-19, UK commentator Piers Morgan expressed ambiguity over the head of the state running the country. In a tweet, Piers Morgan questioned the person in authority to 'authorise a nuclear strike.'

He questioned if Boris Johnson, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab or someone else was running the country. He asked, "It's still not clear who is running the country. Bottom line: who currently has the authority to authorise a nuclear strike? Boris Johnson? Dominic Raab? Or someone else?" "And before you say 'that will never happen!' - none of us thought any of this would happen 3 months ago," referring to the unprecedented health crisis that has engulfed the world.

Here's how netizens reacted to his tweet:

1. Boris Johnson, then, if he is indisposed to the point of not commanding the government...

2. First Secretary of State @DominicRaab

3. If Raab and Johnson are both indisposed, @RishiSunak

4. If all three are indisposed the Cabinet would vote on a leader

Not hard — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) April 7, 2020

The only nuclear weapon here is you — 🦎 (@ShameIessFC) April 7, 2020

Oh here we go - more scaremongering. — AC (@alancane) April 7, 2020

British PM in ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened Monday, just a day after he was admitted for what were said to be routine tests. 10 days after he was diagnosed, the British PM was admitted to the hospital on late Sunday.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” his office said in a statement. The United Kingdom confirmed 55,242 positive cases and 6,159 deaths due to Coronavirus. Downing St said Boris Johnson was conscious and does not require ventilation at the moment, but was in the intensive care unit in case he needed it later. It said that Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him. Hours earlier, the British PM tweeted that he was in good spirits after spending a night in the hospital.

(with PTI inputs)