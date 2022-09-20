Hours after US President Joe Biden attended the funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth in London, his predecessor, Donald Trump took a jibe at the seating arrangements made for Biden. Mocking the US President, Trump boasted if he would have been the President, there would be a different scenario and much more respect as compared to Biden who sat on the 14th row behind Poland's President Andrzej Duda.

"This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries," he wrote on his social media platform, The Truth,

"If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!" he added.

Image: AP

The President and first lady were among some 2,000 people attending the funeral at Westminster Abbey. The couple arrived for the funeral, waiting in the back as a procession moved past, before taking their seats among hundreds of others. Notably, American presidents usually make a splash when they travel abroad, holding the spotlight and quickly becoming the centre of attention.

However, this time, there was a completely different scenario-- as there were no red-carpet arrivals, no big speeches and no news conferences. Instead, US President and other world leaders were accommodated in a mass seating arrangement and were not given any separate zone to pay tribute to the departed soul.

Situation was same for other leaders also

It is worth mentioning this was not limited to Biden. Most other leaders in town have kept similarly low profiles, appearing only to sign the official book of condolence and silently pay respects at the queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II, who was a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family, was laid to rest on Monday. The historic ceremony, led by the Dean of Windsor, was attended by 800 people and the attendees paid tributes to the Queen's "unstinting service". During the funeral ceremony, the event witnessed one of the biggest gatherings in decades as several world leaders, and celebrities arrived in the national capital to mark their presence.

Image: AP