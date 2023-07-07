NSA Holds Talks With UK Counterpart, Demands Strong Action Against Khalistani Extremists

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on July 7, Friday, met with his British counterpart Tim Barrow at Sardar Patel Bhawan in the national capital. During the bilateral talks, NSA Doval raised concerns about the pro-Khalistani terrorists and other extremist groups in the UK threatening the security of the Indian diplomats at the Indian High Commission by resorting to violence. Doval said that the UK government must take 'strong action' against separatist elements such as deportation or legal prosecution.

NSA Doval and UK's National Security Advisor Barrow have been in touch since the emergence of pro-Khalistan extremism against the Indians in the UK. New Delhi voiced serious concerns about the impact of such incidences on the bilateral ties between the two countries. NSA Doval and Barrow discussed the strategic India-UK ties during their meeting on Friday, and the discussion about the violent activities of pro-Khalistan radicals in Britain was on India's top agenda.

NSA Doval pushed for the deportation of Khalistani radicals from the UK and demanded visible public action against those elements who attacked the Indian High Commission. Doval told Barrow that India seeks a legal prosecution of those who have been targeting Indian diplomats. Earlier yesterday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also slammed growing incidences of violence against Indian diplomats in the UK, Canada, and other countries, as he said that space must not be given to extremist and terrorist elements in the name of freedom of expression in other countries.

At a media briefing, Bagchi asserted that the safety of Indian diplomats and the country's missions is of utmost importance to the government. "The issue is not about freedom of expression but its misuse for advocating violence and propagating separatism and leg imitating terrorism," he asserted.

The meeting came two months after the UK-based head of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), Avtar Singh Khanda, also the alleged chief handler of Amritpal Singh, the head of Waris Punjab De (a Sikh-separatist political group) who was detained in India, died in a hospital in Birmingham, UK. Khanda was reported to be the mastermind behind the pulling down of the Indian flag during separatist demonstrations outside the UK High Commission in London.

The Indian government, in a stern demand with the UK government, asked for those who pulled down the Indian national flag at its embassy in London, to be severely punished. India stressed that the UK government must ensure a high level of security at the Indian High Commission to prevent such incidents of violence by the Khalistani separatists and attacks on Indian missions abroad. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra summoned his UK counterpart, the Deputy Chief of Mission and demanded an explanation from the UK. India asked the UK government to arrest and prosecute the miscreants involved in the terrorist activities and pressed for the need to establish adequate security at the High Commission.

India's External Affairs Ministry summoned UK's seniormost diplomat in New Delhi. In a sharply worded statement, Indian officials demanded clarification from the British government about the "absence of security" at the High Commission premises. New Delhi accused the UK of "indifference" to Indian diplomats and envoys. "An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises," EAM's statement read. “We have made clear to Vikram Doraiswami and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount,” UK's Foreign Minister, James Cleverly said.