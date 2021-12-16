Omicron ‘probably The Most Significant Threat’ Warns UK Health Chief Harries

Amid daily rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the head of the UK Health Security Agency has issued a statement noting that "the Omicron variant is probably the most significant threat" since the pandemic arrived. Jenny Harries, CEO of the UK Health Security Agency, told a committee of British lawmakers that it was too early to judge the risk associated with the new strain of COVID and highlighted that the virus was rapidly growing. "It’s probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic and I’m sure, for example, the numbers that we see on data over the next few days will be quite staggering compared to the rate of growth that we’ve seen in cases of previous variants," said Harries, reported The Guardian.

Since this mutant version of the Coronavirus is new, scientists do not have much information about the genetics of the virus. However, health experts across the world are still trying to learn about the variant, its effects, clinical severity, and whether those infected with it turn into severe disease, hospitalisations, and deaths, said Harries. The UK recorded a total of 78,610 fresh infection cases in the last 24 hours, which is higher than the number of cases reported the day before. So far, one person has died after contracting the Omicron variant.

Omicron ‘probably the most significant threat’ says UK health chief

The UK is witnessing a dramatic spike in infection cases ahead of the winter holiday period. The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly to become the dominant strain. Meanwhile, the head of the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) stated the surge in Omicron infections is expected to lead to a higher number of COVID patients being hospitalised than at the peak of the COVID pandemic. The British government has started a nationwide vaccination drive to administer third vaccine jabs to as many people as possible.

Although the number of deaths caused by Omicron variant amid the COVID pandemic is low, health experts have warned that the spike in the number of infections could result in a higher number of fatalities and overwhelm hospitals and healthcare systems. UK health chief said on Wednesday that currently, due to a lack of information about the virus, things are not clear. But chances are very high that the new variant could be "big or even bigger than the previous wave at this time last year. So we’re preparing for that."

Image: Image: Twitter/Commonshealth/Pixabay