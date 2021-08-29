On A Flight To The UK, An Afghan Mother Gives Birth To Baby Girl 'Havva'

An Afghan evacuation flight from Kabul landed in the UK on Saturday with an extra passenger after the cabin crew delivered a baby girl mid-flight. Turkish Airlines workers assisted 26-year-old Soman Noori in giving delivery at 30,000 feet after she asked for a doctor on board.

Afghan mother gives birth on plane

They were evacuated from Kabul to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, where they found a flight back to Birmingham. On Friday night, just after the plane had taken off, Soman's labour pains began, and the crew stepped in to assist with the delivery of the couple's third child.

To be on the safe side, the plane landed in Kuwait before continuing on to the UK. The baby girl was named Havva, which translates as Eve in English and ‘air’ in Turkish and Hindi.

Two elder children, Taj Moh Hammat (30), and the father travelled together on the same plane. Havva is the third child born to the couple. Mother and daughter are in good health, according to the statement.

Afghanistan evacuation

Since the Taliban took control of the capital, a massive evacuation effort has been underway. On Friday, the United Kingdom reached the end of its evacuation process and no longer accepts passengers for planes out of Kabul. In the past two weeks, more than 13,000 individuals have been evacuated out of Afghanistan, leaving many behind.

On Friday, Boris Johnson expressed "deep sadness" that not everyone eligible will be evacuated out of Afghanistan by the Americans' August 31 deadline for withdrawal from Afghanistan.

ISIS-K members were believed to be involved in the terrorist attack at Kabul airport that left more than 170 people dead, including two British nationals and the child of another British national, when the US military launched an airstrike early Saturday morning. On Saturday, US Army Maj. Gen. William "Hank" Taylor said that two "high priority ISIS targets" were killed and one was wounded in a drone strike.

