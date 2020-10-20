One Arrested For Leaking UK Ambassador Kim Darroch's Cables Savaging Trump Leadership

The Metropolitan Police, on October 20, confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the leak of diplomatic cables which resulted in the resignation of the UK ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, last year. According to The Guardian, the man is believed to be a civil servant at the Department for International Trade and he was arrested after a 15-month inquiry appeared to have gone cold. The man has been detained by counter-terrorism officials on suspicions of offences under the Official Secrets Act and misconduct in a public office.

Lord Darroch was forced to quit as ambassador in 2019 after his confidential cables criticising Donald Trump’s chaotic presidency and claiming he radiated insecurity were leaked. The document published contained the top diplomat’s frank views, describing the Trump White House as ‘inept’ and ‘dysfunctional’. The explosive leak prompted a major diplomatic row, with the US President publicly lashing out against the ambassador on social media. Trump had said that he would no longer cooperate with Darroch and Boris Johnson, on the other hand, who was then a Conservative leadership candidate, refused to give the ambassador his full backing.

Inquiries underway

Darroch announced his resignation saying that since the leak of official documents from the embassy, there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding his position and the duration of my remains team as an ambassador. He added that the situation made it impossible for him to carry out his role and therefore he allowed the appointment of a new ambassador.

The top official had been frustrated at the inability of the UK security services to identify the source of the leak, partly since it might require British diplomats gambling back to the UK to be less frank in their assessment. Since the leak, the circulation list of cables and the ability to forward them electronically within civil service has, however, been tightened.

While speaking about the latest breakthrough in the UK leak inquiry, the Metropolitan police informed that the man was taken to a London police station and was subsequently released on police bail to a date in mid-November. The officials added that the inquiries are still underway.

